Move your cars if you live near shore flood areas, keep your devices juiced up and cut down hanging tree branches on your property before the night begins. A coastal storm will move through New Jersey Friday night, bringing the usual array of impacts.

Friday during the day continues to be fine for outdoor work or plans most of the day. High pressure will still be over New Jersey at sunrise, though it will retreat into New England with time during the day.

You could even have a few peeks of sunlight through the clouds early. Otherwise, we’ll see a gray sky on a wind that first comes from the north but then turns to the east.

Morning lows will be around 32 degrees for Hammonton and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be in the upper 30s. Daytime highs will only climb a few degrees, settling in the mid-40s.

The potential for a shower will begin as early as 2 p.m. However, the steady rain will hold off until after dark, moving from south to north across the area.

Then, we get into the core of the storm. This will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday night into early Saturday.

Within this time frame, expect the potential for damaging winds, mainly east of the Garden State Parkway. In addition, pockets of freshwater roadway flooding will be around.

This will all be because we’ll sit just to the north of a warm front as a low-pressure system develops over New Jersey, goes offshore and then out to sea.

Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph from the east and southeast during this time, highest at the coast. A soaking rain will fall as well, reducing visibility.

There will be potential for gusts as high as 70 mph, which would cause wind damage and power outages. That would happen only if a thunderstorm or summer-like heavy downpour comes through. It’s possible, though not a definite.

If that doesn’t happen, just expect a windswept rain.

After 2 a.m., rain will taper off into hit-or-miss showers that will linger until sunrise.

We then have to worry about the tidal flooding, though.

Between 3 and 11 a.m., expect to see salt water on susceptible bayside roads. It won’t flood the whole time, but up to six hours of flooding is likely within this time period.

Up to 6 inches of salt water will be likely in Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties. Ocean County can see up to 9 inches, as it will hold onto onshore winds the longest. Winds will come out of the southwest as the morning goes on.

Remember, if you see flood water, turn around. It will corrode your vehicle over time.

By sunrise, we will be rain free. Winds will come out of the southwest by mid-morning and then out of the northwest by the afternoon. It’ll be gusty, getting to between 35 and 45 mph.

Spotty, brief rain showers will be likely Saturday afternoon as unstable air moves in. However, most plans will be OK. Expect a general mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will be mild, in the mid-50s everywhere. The northwest winds won’t bring a cold bite to our region.

The winds will slacken Saturday night. We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s for the evening under a mainly clear sky.

Come Sunday morning, lows will be 25 to 30 degrees inland, with near 32 readings at the coast.

A weak storm system will pass by to our north Sunday. This will bring clouds but no precipitation as we’re located on the fringes of it.

It’ll be a pleasant day to wrap up our first March weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s.