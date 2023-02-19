All we could muster up is one day of seasonable temperatures Saturday. Sunday will be right back in the 50s, and we’ll stay mild, even getting into the 60s, through the upcoming week. Wintry weather is still possible next weekend, though.

Temperatures will start at or just above 32 degrees Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will continue to dominate, but with the center of the system offshore, we’ll get a southerly wind around its clockwise rotation.

Moving into the afternoon, more clouds will build in. However, that won’t stop us from reaching 50 degrees for a high temperature. That’s about five degrees above average for this time of year.

Surface high pressure will move well offshore Sunday night. At the same tine, a weak system will move off the Delmarva Peninsula and strengthen as it moves away.

We should be dry, a case of “too little, too late” from the developing system. However, if you will be east of the Garden State Parkway, I can completely rule out a shower between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Otherwise, temperatures will fall through the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

That’ll set us up for a very mild Presidents Day. If Presidents Day is a day off for you, you’ll be able to enjoy the beaches, parks or time around the house with highs of 55 to 60 degrees. For an important offseason weekend at the beaches, this is just what the doctor ordered.

A cold front will pass Monday night. We should remain dry, as the center of the parent low-pressure system stays far enough to the north that we only get the flip in wind direction and cooler air, as opposed to wet weather.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the evening. Overnight, with a wind from the northwest blowing, lows will range from the mid-30s for Port Republic and inland towns to the low 40s in Longport and the shore.

Tuesday will be a few degrees lower on the thermometer. Overall, though, it’ll still be above our average highs in the mid-40s. Expect mid-50s in many spots, slightly cooler at the coast. A mostly cloudy sky will prevail.

An area of low pressure will move off the Virginia or North Carolina coast Tuesday night. We should be just close enough to get a shower between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., especially in Cape May County. However, most of your night will be dry.

We’ll then jump ahead to next weekend and that potential for wintry weather. My thoughts remain the same from the previous column. There’s a high likelihood of precipitation, likely Saturday.

Rain will be likely. However, snow, sleet and freezing rain will be possible. It’ll all depend on the position of the arctic high-pressure system Saturday and how a moisture-laden warm front lifts north. I’ll have more in Tuesday’s column.