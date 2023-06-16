There’s an increasing risk of severe weather Friday. Damaging winds and hail will threaten as a line of thunderstorms rolls through in the afternoon. Graduations and outdoor plans will want to take note. Afterward, Canadian wildfire smoke will thicken into the weekend.

Over the past 24 hours it’s become more apparent that Friday will feature a line of thunderstorms between 1 and 5 p.m., with a few showers before and after.

The line of storms will most likely be in Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties. The Cape May Bubble may keep the county severe-weather free with the stabilizing Delaware Bay nearby.

In fact, Friday should start off fairly sunny. Morning lows will be around 60 degrees. However, clouds will quickly fill in. A shower is possible after 10 a.m. Highs will be around 80 degrees inland with mid-70s at the beaches.

Still, the very strong June sun and a juicy, southerly wind will destabilize the atmosphere. That’s how storms could blossom.

There will be the potential for damaging winds and small hail. Tornadoes are unlikely.

It’ll be important to keep your devices charged in case of a power outage. Make sure your generators are working Friday morning if you have one. Also, cutting down those tree branches that barely hang on are a good idea, too.

Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors. On Wednesday, a person was struck by lightning in Woodbridge, Middlesex County. We don’t want one of those incidents here.

After 5 p.m., we’ll get a few breaks of sunshine. However, showers will be possible for the rest of the day and right into Friday evening. It won’t be a washout, but the farther north you are, the more likely you are to get a few showers.

Friday evening will fall through the 70s and 60s. A hazy sky will be overhead as more wildfire smoke from Canada enters.

After midnight, we’ll be dry, with a northwest breeze. Lows will be in the upper 50s inland, low 60s at the shore.

I have one minor change to the Father’s Day weekend forecast from previous columns. That is to introduce isolated p.m. showers and storms to Ocean County, closest to the parent low-pressure system in New England.

Otherwise, those with asthma and respiratory issues should consider staying inside with a HEPA filter to improve air quality. The wildfire smoke will be fairly thick and leave our sky gray instead of blue yet again.

That said, if you are OK outside, events like the Skimmer Festival in Sea Isle City will be just fine. Saturday’s highs will be 75 to 80 degrees. Your evening will fall into the 60s.

Sunday would be mostly sunny, but you’ll likely just see gray. Humidity levels will be comfortable. Highs will be between 75 and 80 degrees again.

Finally, the United States Drought Monitor has expanded its “abnormally dry” conditions area to virtually all places west of the Garden State Parkway. It’s a sign that drought will come soon if we don’t receive enough rain.