The combination of dry air, gusty winds and a drier ground will increase the risk of wildfire spread Tuesday. It’ll also be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll surge back up to summery weather by Friday, though.

Given the wildfire that burned nearly 4,000 acres Saturday in Ocean County, the Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire, and the numerous brush fires last week, it’d be great to go a day without more flames.

Limit your burning, including creating sparks that can blow into the grass and cause fires. Winds will be from the west-southwest between 15 and 25 mph sustained, with gusts in the 30s. Relative humidity values will bottom out in the 30% to 39% range inland, and the sun will help pull more moisture out of the ground.

Otherwise, morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the upper 50s. It sounds chilly, and yes, you might have the heat running for part of the day. However, this is actually average for April 18, sitting just below average inland and seasonable at the shore.

The fire spread risk will wane in the evening, as winds diminish and the relative humidity rises. It’ll be a crystal clear night, with high pressure. The evening will fall into the 50s and 40s.

There is an outside risk of frost in the Pine Barrens. Towns like Folsom and Woodbine could drop into the mid-30s. Otherwise, we should be a little too mild for frost in most inland towns, with lows in the upper 30s. The coast will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be beautifully bright. The upper-level area of low pressure, a trough, that brought the cooler weather Tuesday will exit into far Eastern Canada.

Our thermometer will respond, with highs getting into the mid-60s everywhere, even at the shore. An offshore west wind should pin back the cooling sea breeze for most of the day.

The wildfire spread risk will remain elevated. While the winds will be lighter, the humidity will be lower, canceling each other out.

Again, the risk will diminish into the evening. It’ll be milder than Tuesday night. Your evening will be in the 50s again.

However, with a breeze blowing, temperatures can’t bottom out inland. So we should be in the 40s for lows everywhere.

We then climb up the thermometer greatly Thursday and Friday. A ridge of upper-level high pressure will park itself off the southeastern U.S. coast. That will waft in southwest wind aloft, which will be joined by wind at the ground, too.

Thursday’s highs inland will be in the mid-70s, with Friday in the mid-80s. With dew points in the drier 50s, it’ll be extremely comfortable.

For my friends at the shore, daily cooling sea breeze fronts will cap the high temperature. For Thursday, that’ll be mid-60s. For Friday, that’ll be mid-70s.

I spy a beach day at the end of the week.