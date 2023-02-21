It’ll be a “twofer” Tuesday with the rain, as two rounds of showers will pass. Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring seasonable, chilly February conditions. But spring fever will erupt Thursday, with highs well above average.

The first round of rain should be gone by 7 a.m. Tuesday, having rolled off the coast. Expect a dry but cloudy start to the day. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-40s, more like April.

Winds will blow from the southeast in the morning but will change to the northwest as a cold front passes midday. The clouds will start to clear, but the weather will contradict itself because rain showers will arrive between noon and 4 p.m. as this happens.

The potential for a brief (less than 30 minutes) rain shower will be there because the air will turn unstable with the passage of the cold front.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s for the shore, including Brigantine, where I was set to meet with a reader who has photos from the March 1962 storm, to the upper 50s in Folsom and inland towns.

Tuesday evening will be clear, blustery and cooler. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will be around until midnight. Then, we’ll calm.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s through midnight. The overnight lows will range from around 30 inland to the upper 30s at the shore.

Clouds will move back in quickly Wednesday morning. Easterly winds will keep us chilly.

As a warm front approaches us from the southwest, a few rain showers will be somewhere in South Jersey from 2 to 8 p.m. The most likely places to see rain will be in Ocean County. Cape May could very well be dry.

Highs will be in the mid-40s on that chilly oceanic wind.

Temperatures won’t fall much during the evening. We’ll only go to about 40 degrees. The warm front then will lift north, picking temperatures up back through the 40s as it does.

That’ll take us to Thursday, when depending on where you live, it’ll feel like mid-May or just like February.

Those south of the warm front and away from the coast will see sunshine will high temperatures around 70 degrees with winds from the southwest. Most likely those will be places like Bridgeton or Buena Vista Township.

Those who wind up north of the warm front all day will be around 50 degrees with a damp, drizzly northeast wind. That’ll likely be the northern half of Long Beach Island and the northern half of Ocean County.

Temperatures will be on a warm-to-cool, south-to-north gradient between those places. If history is any trend, these fronts struggle to lift north. I wouldn’t be surprised if places north of Route 40 are in the 50s too.

Finally, Saturday’s snow potential: Since we last spoke, the “storm” looks to be much weaker. However, the air still looks cold enough for at least a rain and snow mix, whatever does fall from the sky.