New Jersey rattled by loud shaking, rumbling on Friday afternoon

People from across the state are talking about loud rumbles and shaking taking place in the 2 p.m. hour on Friday.

"... It rumbled stopped rumbled stronger stopped rumbled even stronger and stopped all within 30 to 34 seconds so much so that the storm glass on our windows was visibly rattling," said Diane Pannelli, in the Erma section of Lower Township.

A Facebook post asking about the rumbling generated a number of positive responses from across Southeast New Jersey, and beyond.

The United States Geological Survey did not report any earthquakes in or around New Jersey Friday afternoon. The nearest earthquake was in West Texas.

"The roof shook twice. One big rattle and then a smaller rattle," said Brian Scarlato, of the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, Cumberland County.

The 177th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard at Atlantic City International Airport reported that no flights took off from their site.

A call to the Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland was not returned at the time of writing.

On occasion, supersonic military aircraft fly immediately off the coast. If there is an atmospheric inversion, a rise in temperatures as you move upward from the surface, the sonic boom released by the plane deflects down to the surface for miles.

At 2 p.m. Friday, weather analysis shows an inversion roughly three to four thousand feet high, as well as six to eight thousand feet high at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, Millville Executive Airport and Cape May County Airport in Lower Township.