 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

New Jersey rattled by loud shaking, rumbling on Friday afternoon

  • 0

People from across the state are talking about loud rumbles and shaking taking place in the 2 p.m. hour on Friday.

"... It rumbled stopped rumbled stronger stopped rumbled even stronger and stopped all within 30 to 34 seconds so much so that the storm glass on our windows was visibly rattling," said Diane Pannelli, in the Erma section of Lower Township.

A Facebook post asking about the rumbling generated a number of positive responses from across Southeast New Jersey, and beyond. 

The United States Geological Survey did not report any earthquakes in or around New Jersey Friday afternoon. The nearest earthquake was in West Texas. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"The roof shook twice. One big rattle and then a smaller rattle," said Brian Scarlato, of the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township, Cumberland County.

People are also reading…

The 177th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard at Atlantic City International Airport reported that no flights took off from their site. 

A call to the Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland was not returned at the time of writing. 

On occasion, supersonic military aircraft fly immediately off the coast. If there is an atmospheric inversion, a rise in temperatures as you move upward from the surface, the sonic boom released by the plane deflects down to the surface for miles. 

At 2 p.m. Friday, weather analysis shows an inversion roughly three to four thousand feet high, as well as six to eight thousand feet high at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, Millville Executive Airport and Cape May County Airport in Lower Township. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News