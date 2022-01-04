Near record snow, little rain and a dry North Jersey made Monday's nor'easter memorable

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dean Iovino, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the only comparable event of warm day-to-snow he could find this century was Feb. 20-22, 2001. Then, Atlantic City International Airport had a high of 62 degrees on Feb. 20, 55 degrees on Feb. 21 and 8 inches of snow the following day, a record.

All it would have taken to ward off a big snow day would have been a northeast wind. But on Monday, only 5% of the day saw those winds, according to data at Atlantic City International. The other 95% was spent between north-northeast to north-northwest winds.

The state slightly tilts from southwest to northeast at the shore. That was just enough to allow air to move over the colder New Jersey landmass rather than the milder ocean.

Precipitation began as a mix of sleet and rain between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday. With the moderate ocean not a factor, it changed to all snow between 4:30 and 6 a.m. From there, it was not a matter of when the mixing would happen again, but how much precipitation the storm had to offer until it ended between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. For the northern half of the state, which also had a northerly wind, the air was too dry to snow. Those from roughly Trenton to Newark didn't see a flake. Along the coast, Neptune reported no measurable snow.

