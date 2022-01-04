Near record snow, little rain and a dry North Jersey made Monday's nor'easter memorable

South Jersey snow lovers had to be patient, but the largest snow in four years was all theirs Monday.
"Living in Cape May my entire life, I found the storm to be unique in nature," Jerry Inderwies Jr. said of the nor'easter at the tip of the peninsula.
It was a nor'easter that took meteorologists until Saturday night to forecast with any certainty. It also followed record high temperatures Sunday. Coming on the heels of a holiday, when many expected to return to "normal" Monday, the storm's impact is likely to be a talker for years.
More than a foot of snow was seen in parts of the area, along with the first moderate stage coastal flooding in at least six months. Four or more inches of snow fell in all of Cumberland, Cape May, Atlantic and southern Ocean counties. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia near the airport, only an inch of snow fell, while farther up the shore, Long Branch only reported flurries.
"My best friend Tracy down in Somers Point said, 'No way! I'm barefoot on my porch watching people in shorts and T-shirts go down the bike path and it's 63 degrees,'" said Beth Miller Schofield, of Greenwich Township. "But she promised if it did snow she'd send a photo of her bare feet in it."
Five inches of snow fell in nearby Bridgeton, and her skeptical friend Tracy sent photos of herself barefoot in the 11 inches of snow at her home.
It was a classic nor'easter with a colder than usual twist.
Low pressure formed in the Deep South on Sunday, riding along a very long cold front that sent temperatures crashing from the record-breaking 60 degrees seen at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City Sunday morning to around 40 by midnight and down from there.
The low-pressure system picked up moisture and moved off the North Carolina coast about 10 a.m. Monday. From there, it turned to the northeast, using the temperature difference between the colder-than-average air in the Mid-Atlantic and the warm Gulf Stream to strengthen itself, throwing heavy precipitation on South Jersey.
However, the center of the low-pressure system, and its counterclockwise winds, put the storm farther east than the typical nor'easter. That meant winds were coming out of the north, tapping into cold air from New England, rather than the east, which would blow in air from ocean water in the low to mid-40s.
" (An) ocean water temperature 47 degrees with an east or northeast wind would usually mean rain for us. Once the transition from sleet to snow occurred, it accumulated quickly," said Inderwies.
Inderwies measured 11.5 inches of snowfall with a ruler near his home.
Dean Iovino, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the only comparable event of warm day-to-snow he could find this century was Feb. 20-22, 2001. Then, Atlantic City International Airport had a high of 62 degrees on Feb. 20, 55 degrees on Feb. 21 and 8 inches of snow the following day, a record.
All it would have taken to ward off a big snow day would have been a northeast wind. But on Monday, only 5% of the day saw those winds, according to data at Atlantic City International. The other 95% was spent between north-northeast to north-northwest winds.
The state slightly tilts from southwest to northeast at the shore. That was just enough to allow air to move over the colder New Jersey landmass rather than the milder ocean.
Precipitation began as a mix of sleet and rain between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday. With the moderate ocean not a factor, it changed to all snow between 4:30 and 6 a.m. From there, it was not a matter of when the mixing would happen again, but how much precipitation the storm had to offer until it ended between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. For the northern half of the state, which also had a northerly wind, the air was too dry to snow. Those from roughly Trenton to Newark didn't see a flake. Along the coast, Neptune reported no measurable snow.
"It was beautiful, and the kids down here in the Cohansey River had a blast playing in it, too. I took lots of photos and thoroughly enjoyed my snow day," Schofield said.
Atlantic City International smashed the daily record with 13 inches of snow. It was the seventh largest one-day total since records began in 1943 and made the 62-degree high temperature reached Sunday seem like a distant memory. For most in southeastern New Jersey, it was the largest snow event since a Jan. 4, 2018 nor'easter. Around Cape May, it was likely the largest snow since Dec. 26, 2010.
Despite the unusual nature of where the snow fell and how much fell, parts of the nor'easter were typical. Tide gauges reached moderate flood stage in Atlantic City and Cape May, flooding the streets blocks inland from the bay. In Atlantic City, it was the highest tide since Oct. 27, 2018, according to the National Weather Service record of recent highest crests. About 8 inches of water was on Melrose Avenue in Atlantic City around high tide, though some cars still tried their luck, driving through in the cold salt water.
Other places around the shore were in the nuisance, minor flood stage. Additional flooding occurred during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning high tides.
Winds were gusty, though pretty average for a nor'easter. The greater-than-usual distance between the shore and the center of the low-pressure system meant the storm had a weaker grip on the area in that respect.
The highest wind gust on the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network was 43 mph in Little Egg Harbor Township, with Harvey Cedars at 41 mph. Elsewhere in the shore towns, gusts were largely in the 30s. Inland gusts were typically in the 20s. That said, it was enough to drift snow in many yards, driveways and sidewalks.
This might only be the first snowy nor'easter of the week. Confidence is increasing on a coastal storm moving near the Jersey Shore Thursday night into Friday. Coastal flooding and gusty winds will be likely. However, with the center of the low pressure likely closer to the coast than Monday, there is the potential for rain to be a large part of the forecast.
