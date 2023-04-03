The National Weather Service will investigate whether a tornado set down in Mays Landing during Saturday night's storm.

Already, the weather service in Mount Holly has confirmed four tornadoes in the state and an Atlantic City waterspout during the severe weather outbreak.

A dislodged roof and numerous downed trees on and around Old Landis Avenue was enough reason to believe a tornado was possible in this section of Atlantic County, according to Alex Staarmann, meteorologist for the weather service.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the weather service was still scheduling a time to go and survey the damage for a possible tornado.

When the investigation does take place, the weather service team will look to see whether the damage was fanned out in a circular motion, which indicates a tornado.

On the other hand, if the damage was all lifted in the same direction, this would mean the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

A derecho is a storm system that can bring this type of damage, but Saturday night's events were not the result of a derecho.

Survey teams will also inspect Cream Ridge in Monmouth County as well as Crosswicks in Burlington County for tornadoes there.

If all three are confirmed tornadoes, it would bring the total number of statewide twisters in the Saturday outbreak to seven.

Already, the weather service has confirmed tornadoes in Jackson, Ocean County, Howell and Sea Girt in Monmouth County as well as a tornado that ran from Cinnaminson to Moorestown in Burlington County.

The latter tornado had maximum winds of 100 mph, was 600 yards wide and traveled six miles. It was an Enhanced Fujita (EF) 1 rated storm.

This does not count the water spout that spawned just off Atlantic City, by Absecon Inlet, at 8:09 p.m. Saturday. Numerous eyewitness accounts describe a twister, its shape illuminated white by the city's lights.

Ten April tornadoes have been documented in New Jersey since 1950. Four of them were Saturday, and the list has the potential to grow depending on the outcome of the investigation of the three additional sites.

If all three are classified as tornadoes, the seven total would be tied with Nov. 16, 1989, as the largest tornado outbreak in the recorded history of the state.

Regardless, Saturday's events were the most active start to the year in New Jersey in regard to tornadoes since 1950.

