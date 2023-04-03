The National Weather Service will investigate whether a tornado set down in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township during Saturday night's storm.

Already, the weather service in Mount Holly has confirmed four tornadoes in the state, and and an Atlantic City waterspout during the severe weather outbreak.

A dislodged roof and numerous downed trees on and around Old Landis Avenue was enough reason to believe a tornado was possible in this section of Atlantic County, according to Alex Staarmann, meteorologist for the weather service.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the weather service was still scheduling a time to go and survey the damage for a possible tornado.

When the investigation does take place, the weather service team will look to see if the damage was fanned our in a circular motion, which indicates the storm damage was from a tornado.

On the other hand, if the damage was all lifted in the same direction, this would mean the damage was caused by straight line winds.

A derecho is a storm system that can bring this type of damage, but Saturday night's events was not from a derecho.

Survey teams will also inspect Cream Ridge in Monmouth County, as well as Crosswicks, in Burlington county for tornadoes there.

If all three are confirmed tornadoes, it would bring the total number of statewide twisters of this outbreak to seven.

Already, the National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Jackson, Howell and Sea Girt in Monmouth County as well as a tornado that ran from Cinnaminson to Mooretown in Burlington County.

The latter tornado had maximum winds of 100 mph, was 600 yards wide and traveled for six miles. It was an Enhanced Fujita (EF) 1 rated storm.

This does not count the water spout that spawned just offshore of Atlantic City, by the Absecon Inlet, Saturday at 8:09 p.m. Numerous eyewitness accounts describe a twister, it's shape illuminated white the city's lights.

Ten tornadoes have been documented in New Jersey since 1950 in April. Four of them were Saturday and has the potential to grow depending on the outcome of the three additional sites.

If all three are classified as a tornado, the seven total would be tied with Nov. 16, 1989 as the largest tornado outbreak in the recorded history of the state.

Regardless, Saturday's events were the most active start to the year in New Jersey in regards to tornados since 1950.

