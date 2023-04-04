MAYS LANDING — The National Weather Service will be in area today to investigate a possible tornado from Saturday's severe weather that made it's way through the area.
Two additional tornadoes were confirmed Monday by the National Weather Service for Saturday night's storms. That brings the total to six, a tie for second most in one day, from the Saturday storm.
