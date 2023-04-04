Two additional tornadoes were confirmed Monday by the National Weather Service for Saturday night's storms. That brings the total to six, a tie for second most in one day. However, Mays Landing still needs to be surveyed for tornado damage. If confirmed a tornado, April 1, 2023 will be in a tie for largest tornado outbreak in the state's history. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
MAYS LANDING — The National Weather Service will be in the area Tuesday to investigate a possible tornado from Saturday's severe weather that made its way through the area.
Two additional tornadoes were confirmed Monday by the National Weather Service for Saturday night's storms. That brings the total to six, a tie for second most in one day, from the Saturday storm.
Follow The Press of Atlantic City's Instagram for additional coverage of the tornado investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: Saturday's storm damage in South Jersey
Storm damage at Texas and Bellevue avenues in Atlantic City
Provided
A look at the fallen billboard in front of Vagabond at West End and Albany avenues in Atlantic City.
John Russo, Staff Writer
A water spout, lit brightly by the Atlantic City skyline, is seen from Brigantine on Saturday. A water spout is a rotating column of air that touches down over water, as opposed to land, which is a tornado.
KATELIN TIMM, provided
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
jmartucci@pressofac.com
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!