UPPER TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service's team of meteorologists confirms that Tropical Storm Isaias brought an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Rated 1 tornado started in Strathmere, and went into Marmora Tuesday, packing winds of 100 mph. 

Around 9:45 a.m., a waterspout came ashore near the southern end of Corson's Inlet State Park near Strathmere, then tracked across the marshy areas onto the mainland. The storm, with a maximum path width of 150 yards, crossed the Garden State Parkway and moved along Route 9 in Marmora. The storm went through the Coca Cola facility on Route 9, through several homes and then crossed Route 9 into the Pine Hill Mobile Home Court, which brought significant damage to buildings and trees. In all, the tornado tracked 5.25 miles.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale: How we rank the strength of tornadoes

The EF Scale is the standard way to measure tornadoes based on wind damage. The original Fujita Scale (or F Scale) was developed by Dr. Theodore Fujita. All tornadoes, and other severe local windstorms, were assigned a number according to the most intense damage caused by the storm.

The storm then tracked northeast across Tuckahoe Road and then dissipated somewhere around the Tuckahoe-Corbin City Fish and Wildlife Management Areas.

“We ran into the basement ... literally. Our windows busted, all of our trees came down. The tornado I think touched down in our yard. It’s crazy. The wind blew out the window down there, but a tree hit, busted our window, broke our grill. After when we came out, I couldn’t believe the damage, I couldn’t believe it was real. Actually, I was in tears, ‘cause I said, ‘Wow, this could have been a lot worse.'" said Jen Domsic, 34, of Marmora.

Tornadoes are a threat in tropical systems. The warm, moist atmosphere within Isaias provided energy needed for embedded thunderstorms. Tropical storms and hurricanes also bring wind shear, or change in winds with height, rip for twister environments. Furthermore, a winter-like jet stream provided the additional dynamics needed for tornado formation. The NWS in Mount Holly, which covers most of New Jersey, all of Delaware as well as parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland, have said 6 tornadoes formed in the region. 

The EF scale is used to rate the severity of tornadoes, based on wind speed. Running from EF-0 to EF-5, New Jersey will typically experience an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.  

"Like nothing I've ever seen... It's really impressive... I mean in the wooded area it is just mayhem, trees every which way, snapped uprooted an twisted," said Dan Forshaw, 28, of Somers Point, who went to Marmora to look at the damage Tuesday evening. 

On average, New Jersey sees two tornadoes a year. Another tornado spun up near Ship Bottom Tuesday as well. The NWS expected to determine the rating and exact path of that twister in the coming days. Throughout 2020, there have been three tornadoes in the state. 

Tornado Warnings

Four tornado warnings were issued in New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through Tuesday. However, only two, in Upper Township and Ship Bottom, brought a confirmed tornado. 

