Murphy administration announces plan to combat climate change

Part of the plan suggests municipalities prepare for 5.1 feet of sea level rise this century when building new structures, with a 17% likelihood that sea level rise exceeds that. However, some mayors oppose having code up to this level, saying it's too expensive and the 5.1 foot level is not guaranteed to happen.

Between 1911 and 2019, sea levels in New Jersey rose 17.6 inches, compared with 7.6 inches on average globally, rising at an average rate of 0.2 inches per year in recent decades. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, coastal flooding happened roughly six times more often from 2010 to 2015 in Atlantic City than in the 1950s and 1960s. The vast majority of sea level rise is attributed to greenhouse gas emissions, with dredging, shore building and sinking land lesser factors.

The once-a-decade tradition of releasing new weather averages shows New Jersey has warmed in each month, except for November, between the old 1981 to 2010 average and the new 1991 to 2020 average. Precipitation increased in nine months, as well as annually.