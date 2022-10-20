Much of New Jersey moves out of drought, but South Jersey remains dry

While drought continues to improve throughout the state, the lower part of Cape May County continues to battle arid conditions for the ninth week in a row.

Those along and south of a line from Avalon to Middle Township continue to be in a moderate drought according to the United States Drought Monitor's Thursday update, the least harmful of the four levels of drought.

Also, for another week, the rest of Cape May County, as well as parts of Maurice River, Commercial and Downe townships remained in a transition stage known as abnormally dry conditions.

Otherwise, the rest of southeastern New Jersey is drought free for the third week in a row. It's all a part of a improving trend statewide. Last Thursday, 21.5% of New Jersey's area was in a drought. This Thursday, it's down to 15% of the area.

However, given that drought conditions are still in urbanized areas of the state, nearly one in four people are in drought across New Jersey.

A drought watch remains in effect by the state, even as the drought monitor lifts drought from most of the Garden State.

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, when the Drought Monitor collects observations to put out a map of the country's status on Thursday, less than an inch of rain fell in most of southeastern New Jersey, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS. Most of the rain came on Oct. 13 and Oct. 17.

The lowest total was in Wildwood, with 0.09 inches of rain. Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County had 1.01 inches of rain, with most of northern Ocean County was over an inch as well.

Water supply indicators for Southeastern New Jersey remained steady from last week, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental. 90-day precipitation remains normal. Meanwhile, ground water levels and water discharge from streams stayed at "severely dry" levels. That is the third highest of four categories.

Given the lower sun angle and cooler temperatures, less evaporation of water from the ground occurs. That mean less precipitation needs to fall to improve drought.

Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, the time period for the next update, a coastal storm is likely to bring some rain Sunday into Monday. However, heavy rain is not likely.