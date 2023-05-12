Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will bring vivid sunrises and sunsets along with a hazy blue daytime sky for the third straight day Friday. Looking at Mother’s Day weekend, expect plenty of dry weather. Saturday’s rain continues to trend back toward a drier forecast.

Smoke continues to flow overhead, with little impact on our air quality at the ground. This continues to stem from the Alberta wildfires. Nearly a million acres still burned Thursday, and that is getting transported by the jet stream aloft to our area.

Otherwise, our weather Friday will largely be a repeat of Thursday, just bump up the warmth a bit. We should start out in the upper 40s to low 50s inland. The coast will be in the mid-50s, aided by a gentle southwest wind.

That southwest wind will again keep shore and inland areas locked in unison up the thermometer until late morning. We’ll rise through the 50s, 60s and 70s quickly. Outdoor events will be great, including getting photos on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for Stockton University’s commencement.

Then, though, the cooling sea breeze will kick in. Shore temperatures will go back down into the 60s. Meanwhile, places along the Garden State Parkway corridor, like Somers Point, will get to the mid-70s before settling back down.

Go farther inland, to Mullica Township, and you’ll be in the low 80s for highs, no wisp of a cooling sea breeze there.

All of this will come with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will be on the rise Friday evening. The heat-trapping clouds will make it a mild night — a summery night even, you could say.

We’ll fall into the 70s and 60s through midnight. Areas of fog will develop after midnight.

We’ll stay in the 60s after midnight, too. Overnight lows should bottom out on either side of 60 degrees, well above average for mid-May.

Saturday will have some rain, but it won’t be a washout anywhere as a cold front sags south. Some places will be completely dry.

The potential for a shower will exist starting after 8 and 10 a.m. This will end about 2 p.m. Then, we have a thunderstorm threat for the rest of the afternoon.

The highest potential for rain will be near the shores of the Delaware Bay. Even here, though, I’d say at least 70% of the daytime hours will be dry.

Temperatures will vary from the mid-80s south of the cold front most of the day, like Cape May Court House, to the mid-70s in Stafford Township, north of the front. The shore will be in the 70s.

Saturday evening will slowly clear out as winds shift and come out of the northeast. Temperatures will slide into the 60s.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere with that cooler wind blowing and mostly sunny.

That will lead us into a wonderful Mother’s Day. Whether it’s brunch outside, planting a garden or a stroll on the boardwalk, it’ll be OK.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. High pressure filling in from the north will provide the sunshine.