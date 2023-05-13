How wet you will be Saturday depends on where you will be.

For some, 90% of your day will be dry. For others, about 50% of it will be dry.

I know that makes a difference between keeping or moving your outdoor plans. So let’s go through it and then look forward to a dry Mother’s Day.

The general rule for Saturday will be the farther south you are, the wetter it will be. This will be because a wave of low pressure will ride along a cold front that will move south across the state.

Rain will be around from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will primarily be south of the Atlantic City Expressway, with most of the wet time in places like Cape May or Wildwood.

To the north, places like Manahawkin could be completely dry, or just see a passing shower.

Then, from 2 to 7 p.m., spotty thunderstorms will be around, bringing heavy downpours briefly. This will primarily be in those areas that were mostly dry earlier in the day. So Manahawkin has a higher risk than Cape May or Wildwood.

If you can handle a shower or two and live north of the expressway, you should be able to keep your outdoor plans.

Temperature-wise, we’ll start out between 55 and 60 degrees, balmy for mid-May morning. High temperatures will rise to the mid- and upper 70s inland, with low 70s at the coast.

Winds will be from the southwest during the day. That will bring a good taste of that summertime humidity, too.

It won’t last long, though. By 7 p.m., dew points will be back in the dry 50s. We’ll be slow to clear out Saturday night, but it will be rain free.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s for the evening.

Fog will develop overnight, so be careful driving. Come Sunday morning, lows will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday will then be as easy a forecast as I can give you: sunny, seasonable and very pleasant.

Winds will be out of the northeast, providing a bump down in temperatures, but not on comfort.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s for most inland spots. Closer to the bays, like in Somers Point, it’ll be around 70 degrees. Meanwhile, the shore will be in the upper 60s. All of this is about average to celebrate Mom, though.

Sunday evening plans outside look good. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s.

When we kick off Monday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s inland and the mid-50s at the coast.

Then, we should be in for an extended dry stretch. We’ll have high pressure through Tuesday. As a result, the early week will be dry. Tuesday will wind up warm, as a breezy west wind pushes temperatures well into the 70s both inland and at the shore.

A trough of upper-level low pressure will pass Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures stay on the cool side but still will be comfortable.

Surface high pressure will keep us rain free.