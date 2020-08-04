Tropical Storm Isaias is out of the picture, and in its place will be conditions like the end of Tuesday, when we had plenty of sunshine but lower dew points and temperatures not too hot.
We will not spend too much time on Isaias since we have full coverage in this print edition and online. However, this was a short but impactful storm. A waterspout just missed Cape May near 9 a.m. Tuesday. It would have turned into a tornado, and when Jerry Inderwies Jr, city manager for Cape May, called to say that the winds were still intense in the city, I knew it’d be a dangerous morning. We wound up with two tornadoes, one in Marmora and another in Ship Bottom. Long Beach Island folks, you can’t catch a break. One day, I’ll compile a list, but you’re over five severe wind events for the year.
Fortunately, there were no deaths reported at press time, so that is the most important part.
OK, go back to the forecast. Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid-70s. By the way, Atlantic City International Airport continues its record breaking streak of low temperatures at or above 70 degrees, now at 18 days, as of Monday. No breaks for the air conditioner.
A tornado moved onto Strathmere Tuesday morning, crossed Route 50 and damaged a Coca-Cola bu…
Typically, I’d say a day like Wednesday — with highs in the upper 80s, with dew points in the upper 60s, would be a seasonable and fairly comfortable summer day. However, I know some of you don’t have power and a few will need to clean up from the damage. So, I’ll say carry water, grab ice if you have it and don’t perform any strenuous activities during the middle portion of the day. We’ll have the sunshine beating down.
In terms of rain, we will likely be dry.
Wednesday night will be familiar similar to Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 70s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.
It’ll be a pretty uncomfortable night to sleep without air conditioning or fans.
On Thursday, we’ll get into southwesterly winds. That will pump in moisture and bring afternoon showers and storms. The driest places will be in Eagleswood and Surf City, north of the White Horse Pike, the wettest will be near Cape May. If you have outdoor events or plans, move them to the morning hours. Highs will be in the 80s, with a sticky feel in the air.
Those showers will end during the evening. On Friday, we’ll have more showers and storms around. They can be at any point of the day, though it will mainly be confined to western Cumberland and Atlantic Counties.
Highs will be cooler due to the rain and cloud cover, in the low to mid-80s.
Still, it will be sticky.
