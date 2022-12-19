Most frigid Christmas since 2000, will it snow? | Snow Search for Dec. 25 week

The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.

For the snow lovers out there, the cold air will remain in place for the rest of the week. A weather system just needs to come through in order to bring snow. Joe and Sean says there are two possible weather makers that could do the trick. However, it'll be tough.

ABOUT SNOW SEARCH

For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.