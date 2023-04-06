Damaging winds and small hail are possible Thursday, and maybe even another tornado. A powerful cold front will cut through the state. Before it does, though, we’ll bask in sunshine and very mild air.

The threat of a thunderstorm will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Within this time frame, expect up to two hours of wet, and possibly severe, weather.

Unlike Saturday, this type of system does not scream tornado outbreak. This would primarily be a strong wind, with gusts up to 70 mph possible in any thunderstorm.

To a lesser extent will be hail. Small hailstones, under an inch in diameter, which typically don’t cause damage, are possible. Large hail is less likely.

Tornadoes and roadway flooding are low risks. So, a little good news there.

It’ll be a good idea to juice up your devices by 4 p.m. and cut down hanging tree limbs that can blow down and cause damage.

You’ll have a very comfortable day beforehand.

Temperatures will start out mild, in the 50- to 55-degree range as the sun rises. Fog and low clouds will still be present east of the Garden State Parkway through the end of the morning commute. Pay attention when walking, biking or driving.

Then, we’ll get partly sunny skies and breezy winds from the southwest. Temperatures will soar.

We should top out in the upper 70s in Egg Harbor Township and most inland spots, with 80s possible in places like Buena Vista Township, well away from the water. The coast should be much milder than Wednesday, getting into the 60s.

After the severe weather threat ends at 10 p.m., there will still be the potential for a much needed rain shower until 1 a.m.

Winds will then come out of the north, lightening up as the night goes on.

Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s. Friday morning lows will be around 50 degrees.

The cooler air will still be to our northwest Friday, so we’ll wind up with a fairly seasonable day, despite the cold front passing.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s inland, with upper 50s by the beaches. We should have a mix of sun and clouds, more bright weather during the afternoon. It’ll be a very comfortable end to the week.

Friday night will be more seasonable. You’ll need the jacket out and about. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees.

Our holiday weekend will then be dry. The chilly air behind the front will settle in, coupled with an onshore flow. Highs will only be 50 to 55 degrees. Expect a good amount of cloud cover toward Cape May as a storm slides to our south.

Sunday will then be plenty sunny and milder, though onshore winds will limit maximum temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, fairly seasonable for this time of year.

Finally, we went from shorts to sweaters across South Jersey on Wednesday. Vineland, Upper Deerfield and Greenwich townships in Cumberland County all rose to 79 degrees with plenty of sunshine and a breezy, warm wind.

Go to Egg Harbor Township, and you were on the edge of sunshine with a 63-degree high. Atlantic City was shrouded in clouds with a high of 55 degrees. Thank a cold front, slicing the region in two, for that.