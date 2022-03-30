More record cold grips South Jersey Tuesday, Wednesday

Official records show more record cold temperatures were set across the region as the past three days feel more like late January than late March.

Atlantic City International Airport broke the record low temperature Tuesday, dropping to 21 degrees. It also set a record Wednesday when the thermometer dipped to 20.

Observations at the airport date to 1944.

Wednesday's record low at ACY, which broke the previous mark in 1983 by four degrees, was the largest margin of defeat for a record low since Jan. 7, 2018, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

It also was the first time record lows were set on consecutive days at the airport since Feb. 19-20, 2015.

Two or more days of record cold temperatures have become rarer in recent decades. Since February 2015, there have been nine consecutive record high streaks at ACY, according to the IEM.

Elsewhere in the region, Millville dropped to 20 degrees Tuesday, setting a record low for the date. Historical observations date to 1947 there.

The average low this time of year is 37 degrees at ACY and 35 in Millville.

Frank S. Farley State Marina, which broke a record cold maximum temperature Monday, did not set any record low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. The marina has kept observations since 1874, one of the oldest in the country.

No record temperatures were expected for the next couple of days. Highs will surge into the 60s Thursday, due to a strong southwest wind. That is above average, but record highs are all in the 80s for March 31.

