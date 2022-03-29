More like January, Mar. 28 sets record cold, snow in the region

Record cold temperatures were set, and some snow fell across the region Monday as winter got its revenge.

Atlantic City International Airport, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, and Millville all saw thermometer readings staying in the icy 30s, good enough for record minimum high temperatures.

In other words, the 38-degree high at ACY, 35-degree high in Atlantic City and 36-degree high in Millville was the lowest peak temperature ever recorded on March 28.

Records at ACY and Millville date back to the 1940s. More impressively, Atlantic City's records date back to 1874, making it one of the oldest, continuous record keeping sites in the country.

High temperatures ranged between 16 to 20 degrees below the average March 28 high, and more near the average low temperatures for the date.

A trace, or unmeasurable amount of snow was reported at ACY on March 27 and March 28. This tied three other occasions (1958, 1959 and 1999) for a March 27. A trace of snow has fallen five times on March 28, most recently in 1999. The airport is the only location of the three to have a manned weather observer who reports snow.

The last time a record minimum high temperature was set at ACY was Aug. 4. Three maximum low temperature records were set this March.

