For the third day in a row, record warmth threatens to go down in South Jersey Friday. There will be a difference, though. While the inland areas get to summer heat, the shore’s old friend, the cooling sea breeze, will be back.

At Atlantic City International Airport, we’ll have a shot of breaking the high temperature record, which has stood the test of the time. The mark is 86 degrees, set back in 1945 (records go back to just 1944). My forecast is 85 degrees, certainly giving the record a run for its money.

The warmest low temperature record could be broken, too. That’s 60 degrees, set back in 2002. We should fall into the 50s, either Friday morning or close to midnight, but it’s worth watching.

Over at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, it’ll be the warmest low temperature that’s worth watching. That’s 58 degrees, also in 2002. We may get that one.

Bermuda high pressure dominates our weather. In the summer, that means hazy, hot and humid. In April, it means heat, without the haze or humidity. We’ll start out between 55 to 60 degrees around sunrise.

Then, we diverge. High temperatures west of the Garden State Parkway will rise into the summery mid-80s, with a few spots well inland nearing 90 degrees.

For those east of the Garden State Parkway, the familiar cooling sea breeze should get a grip on the region. That’ll cap our temperatures.

For Margate and the shore, that should mean right around 70 degrees. Mild, sure, but not the beach worthy kind of day Wednesday and Thursday.

Hop over the water to Pleasantville and towns along the bay and you’re in the upper 70s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds everywhere.

We should also lower our wildfire spread risk. Dew points will increase, it’ll be a bit humid out. That helps greatly with the threat.

Friday evening will be great for ice cream, a walk in the park or shooting hoops. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the south.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s. That’s well above average for this time of the year.

Then, we get to the weekend. It’ll be cooler, cloudier and even wetter, too. Let’s dive in.

Saturday will be the wetter of the two weekend days. With a southeast wind, there will be light fog east of the Garden State Parkway during the morning. Then, you should be likely dry until 1 p.m. Then, scattered showers will be in the region for the afternoon and evening. Outdoor events could be OK, but if you need a completely dry stretch, then aim for Saturday morning.

The Doo-Dah Parade in Ocean City should at least get off OK. It’s possible you dodge all the rain. You may say “Dip Da Dee Doo Dah” to that.

High temperatures will be cooler with the onshore component of the wind. Expect upper 60s at the coast, 70 for most inland spots and mid-70s in places like Hammonton, far removed from the ocean.

Rain showers will end by 10 p.m. Then, it should be a foggy night. Be careful driving, biking or walking. It’ll still be very mild, with the evening in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Sunday should be fairly gloomy on an east wind. However, it will be dry. Temperatures finally come back to reality. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, coolest night at the shoreline.

I’ll watch for tidal flooding during the Sunday high tides. As of now, I believe we’ll be OK.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

Twitter @acpressmartucci