Monday's storms bring damage and record rain to some, nothing for others

Heavy rain Mays Landing summer

Sheets of rain fall in Mays Landing on Monday, part of a thunderstorm that passed in the afternoon.

 Joe Martucci

A cluster of thunderstorms Monday brought wind damage, flooding and even record rainfall to parts of the area.

Meanwhile, others sat dry, still searching for needed rain.

Storm Reports and Radar

Blue icons indicated severe thunderstorm gusts, the house in the water near Egg Harbor Township indicates flooding, while the trees blowing near Wilmington, Delaware indicate wind damage Monday evening. 

Heavy rain had the biggest impact on the region. In Egg Harbor Township, vehicles were trapped in flood waters near the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue about 8 p.m., when an intense thunderstorm was overhead.

Flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service to highlight the potential for damage to life and property from the rain. 

740PM Monday Radar

Radar around the time of the water rescues on Monday evening in Egg Harbor Township. 

It was that rain, along with a thunderstorm that passed in the 3 p.m. hour, that brought a daily rainfall record to Atlantic City International Airport. A total of 3.15 inches of rain fell Monday, more than doubling the previous July 25 record of 1.27 inches, set in 1975.

Records at the airport date to 1943.

Previous 24-hour rainfall

Rainfall totals at area airports from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City International Airport broke a daily record Monday, July 25 with 3.15 inches of rain. 

In the two days before and after July 25, the daily rainfall record was no less than 2.91 inches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

Still, for the airport, it was the heaviest rainfall of the year by a wide margin. The next highest was 1.47 inches April 6.

Much of southeastern New Jersey has sat in a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions for weeks, according to the United States Drought Monitor. 

Drought Monitor

The yellows indicate "abnormally dry" conditions, a transition stage between normal and drought. 

Much of the Garden State Parkway on east to the shore from roughly Pleasantville to Stafford Township saw more than an inch of rain Monday. A total of 2.52 inches of rain fell in the Smithville section of Galloway Township, and 1.70 inches of that came within an hour.

Typical of summertime thunderstorms, though, rain was not spread out among the region. Much of Cumberland County reported no rain and northwestern Ocean County reported zero as well, according to the weather service. Even places like Sea Isle City and Ocean City only came in with a few hundredths of an inch, watching the storm clouds just pass them by.

Where it did rain heavily, there was also damaging wind. In Mays Landing, a tree split early Tuesday morning and took down power lines on Central Avenue. That resulted in sparks that caused a fire and totaled a car. 

"Looks like the wind and saturated tree weakened it. Any gust might have snapped it. Looks like the tree was sick down the middle where it snapped," said Danny Lopriore, a neighbor in the area. 

Thunderstorm wind gusts were recorded in Beach Haven (49 mph), Harvey Cedars (48 mph), Waretown (48 mph) and Barnegat Light (41 mph). 

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of South Jersey Monday afternoon until 10 p.m. to highlight the risk of wind damage. The region was placed in a level two (of five) risk for severe weather, defined as scattered severe storms being possible. 

The storms, and their associated cold front, broke the eight-day-long heat wave inland areas were seeing. The longest heat wave since 2018, it was the second heat wave of 2022. A heat wave is defined in New Jersey as three or more days with 90-degree or greater heat. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
