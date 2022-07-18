Monday's severe thunderstorm watch has expired for NJ

845 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for the state. A few heavy downpours threaten until about 11 p.m., with only localized flooding.

The potential for flooding rain and severe weather, even a tornado, will be present Monday evening, especially near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor and in the northern half of the state. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect to highlight the risk.

The watch, put into effect by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, is in place for all of New Jersey except Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties through 10 p.m. Those three counties make up three quarters of The Press of Atlantic City's official coverage area (Ocean is the fourth).

The three counties are not in this area because the threat is much lower. A sea breeze front will help stabilize the atmosphere here. Additionally, while storms will arrive along the Turnpike corridor around 6 p.m., it'll take until near or after the sun goes down for them to arrive in far southeastern New Jersey. This limits the amount of unstable air available, as nighttime begins. Even Ocean County could be sparred from the worst.

Still, the very humid and warm temperatures - Atlantic City International Airport got to 90 degrees Monday, starting what could be an eight day long heat wave - are contributing to this severe weather risk.

The potential for road, stream and creek flooding is the highest. Any downpour can bring two inch per hour rates in this tropical, Floridian like atmosphere. That easily brings flooding if a thunderstorm sits overhead for more than a half hour or so. The limiting factor is that the ground can absorb a lot of rain. Southeastern New Jersey is in a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Storms are expected weaken a good bit by the time they're in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, even up the shore in Ocean County. Therefore, the threat is lower.

Wind damage, power outages are not ruled out. Monday afternoon is a good time to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects, in case 60 mph or greater winds come through. Keep your devices charged as well.

Lastly, a tornado is not ruled out. However, this threat should hold to the western and northern parts of New Jersey. Shear, or change of winds with height, will be elevated into the daytime hours. Rotation was already spotted in a storm near Paterson and the same could be said for additional storms in the watch area.

If you're in a tornado warning, get inside. Stay away from windows and on the lowest floor possible. A basement is ideal.

After the storms pass, a cold front will move through. However, it will only drop dew points and change winds to the west. It will still be a warm night, with overnight lows 70 to 75 degrees. Tuesday will peak around 90 degrees inland, with upper 80 at the shore.