Meteorologist Joe Martucci to speak on hurricane season in Holgate Thursday

Hurricane Sandy Tuesday

Long Beach Island and Harvey Cedars section after Hurricane Sandy hit the east cost Tuesday, Oct 30, 2012.

 Edward Lea

Just as soon as hurricane seasons heat up, Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be in Holgate to talk about it.

Martucci will speak at the Long Beach Township Field Station this Thursday, Sept. 1, to learn about trends and expectations for the hurricane season. The field station is located at 127 Osborn Avenue in Holgate. Limited space is available at this free event. To register, visit lbtfieldstation.com

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking in late August and September. As of Aug. 30, three named storms have formed. The average by now is six, according to the 1991 to 2020 climate period. 

Martucci, a Rutgers University graduate, is the 931st Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society, the country's largest professional weather organization. He has been with The Press since September 2017. This is the second year in a row Joe has been invited to speak at the field station. 

Local Weather

