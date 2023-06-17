Press meteorologist Joe Martucci will give a presentation Monday in the Holgate section of Long Beach Township on Long Beach Island about the 2023 hurricane season, and you’re invited.

The talk will take place at 7 p.m. at the Long Beach Township Field Station, located at 127 W. Osborn Ave.

The Jersey Shore has a 24% chance of a tropical system making landfall or being within 50 miles of the coast this hurricane season, an average risk. The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Attendance is free, but registration is highly encouraged. Go to linktree.com/lbtfieldstation to register.

Joe Martucci has been the meteorologist at The Press of Atlantic City since 2017. He is the only meteorologist at a newspaper in the state of New Jersey. He is one of fewer than 1,000 to earn the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal from the American Meteorological Society for excellent weather comprehension and communication.