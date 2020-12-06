Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be on 'Tidal Flooding Talk' on Jan. 5

Meet Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci at the New Jersey Coastal Coalition‘s weekly Tidal Flooding Talk broadcast at 2 p.m. Jan. 5. Or tune in online.

The Facebook Live event will take place at the Irish Pub on St. James Place in Atlantic City. Previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon, will host the talk alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.

January marks the peak of nor'easter season. With coastal flooding, snow, wind and rain always a threat during the winter, attendees and viewers can ask questions and join the conversation. The Press will share the Facebook livestream at facebook.com/pressofac. You can also follow Martucci on Facebook at facebook.com/joemartwx for the feed after the event.