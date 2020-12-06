 Skip to main content
Meteorologist Joe Martucci to be on 'Tidal Flooding Talk' on Jan. 5
Dan Skeldon and Palma Accardi, hosts of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition's 'Tidal Flooding Talk,' have invited Press meteorologist Joe Martucci to their show at The Irish Pub in Atlantic City.

Meet Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci at the New Jersey Coastal Coalition‘s weekly Tidal Flooding Talk broadcast at 2 p.m. Jan. 5. Or tune in online. 

The Facebook Live event will take place at the Irish Pub on St. James Place in Atlantic City. Previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon, will host the talk alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.

January marks the peak of nor'easter season. With coastal flooding, snow, wind and rain always a threat during the winter, attendees and viewers can ask questions and join the conversation. The Press will share the Facebook livestream at facebook.com/pressofac. You can also follow Martucci on Facebook at facebook.com/joemartwx for the feed after the event.

The New Jersey Coastal Coalition is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.

This is Joe’s fifth appearance on the show.

