Meteorologist Joe Martucci
Official Forecast

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live at 5 p.m. Sunday to talk about Isaias and it's impacts to South Jersey.

You may find the feed by going to The Press of Atlantic City's or Joe's Facebook pages. There, ask question and learn about how the next few days will shape up in South Jersey.

Tropical Storm Isaias will move along the Southeastern United States coast Sunday and Monday. From there, it will race to the northeast. The center of the storm will be near or over South Jersey Tuesday afternoon. Joe says that rain and rip currents will be the most concerning, with strong winds also a threat, along with some coastal flooding. Joe does stress that tropical storm conditions will be brief, less than 6 hours.

