Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live at 5 p.m. Sunday to talk about Isaias and it's impacts to South Jersey.
You may find the feed by going to The Press of Atlantic City's or Joe's Facebook pages. There, ask question and learn about how the next few days will shape up in South Jersey.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
Tropical Storm Isaias will move along the Southeastern United States coast Sunday and Monday. From there, it will race to the northeast. The center of the storm will be near or over South Jersey Tuesday afternoon. Joe says that rain and rip currents will be the most concerning, with strong winds also a threat, along with some coastal flooding. Joe does stress that tropical storm conditions will be brief, less than 6 hours.
WATCH NOW: Latest update for Isaias in South Jersey
Here's the latest position and forecast track for Isaias
Isaias weakened from a hurricane Saturday, into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Warnings extend from roughly Pall Beach to the start of the Outer Banks Sunday afternoon. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Outer Banks.
Tropical storm watches will climb up the coast Sunday and may go up for South Jersey during the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center update. All residents, especially along the coast, should make preparations here.
The forecast has narrowed, with a few changes
As more data comes in and the storm gets closer to South Jersey, the timing of the storm has narrowed, along with a few small changes.
First, the storm has been slower to move. Eventually, it will speed up. However, the storm will still only be near the Florida-Georgia line Monday morning.
For South Jersey, this means impacts will be centered around Tuesday, likely during the afternoon. However, heavy rain could begin Monday night. Rain and dangerous rip currents increasingly look to be the biggest local impacts from this storm, similar to Tropical Storm Fay in July.
The reason for this is in part due to a high-pressure system that also has been responsible for the track of the storm so far. This extends into Florida, which prevents Isaias from moving too quickly to the north. Hence, the slowdown in the forward speed, at least until it reaches near Georgia.
So what do we know will happen in South Jersey? What about this "Predcessor Rain Event?"
As of Saturday, expect the following in South Jersey.
Dangerous rip currents: The rip current risk was moderate Saturday and will likely become a high risk Sunday, lasting through Tuesday and slowly declining for the rest of the week.
Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.
Heavy rain: Where the most rain will fall still needs to be worked out. However, it is increasingly likely that 2 to 4 inches of rain will fall somewhere in the region as Isaias moves closer.
Even though the closest approach to the center of the storm will occur Tuesday, likely in the afternoon, there is increasing concern that the heaviest rain will come before the storm passes, Monday night into Tuesday morning. The storm will eventually get picked up by an upper level-low pressure system in the Midwest, which will sweep it up to sea.
This would enhance rainfall and bring areas of roadway and river flooding. Flooding at the shore would occur even before the tides become higher, similar to what occurred with Tropical Storm Fay. Known as a Predecessor Rain Event, they occur before tropical cyclones move nearby.
Coastal Flooding: The full sturgeon moon Monday alone will brings areas of minor flood stage to the Saturday and Sunday p.m. high tides.
However, combined with Isaias, 1 to 3 rounds of coastal flooding will be likely. Coastal flooding likely will be in minor or moderate stages and would occur between the Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning high tides.
Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding that occurs many times during the year. While roads my be flooded and closed, no damage to homes or businesses is likely. In moderate flood stage, water inundation into homes and businesses is possible.
What is still left to be determined?
The track ultimately will determine the possibility and severity of all impacts. Specifically, though, this is what remains to be seen.
Will there be tropical storm force winds? Isaias is not a large storm. It will essentially be a pinball in the pinboard machine of the East Coast. According to the National Hurricane Center in its 11 a.m. update, hurricane force sustained winds, over 74 mph, only extend 25 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds, over 39 mph, extend 115 miles from the center.
More specifically, tropical storm force sustained winds extend 115 miles from the northeast side of the storm. On the western side, the side South Jersey will most likely deal with, winds that strong only extend 30 miles on the southwest side, to 100 miles on the northwest side.
If needed, tropical storm watches would go out Sunday morning, indicated that now is the time to prepare. The watch would turn into a warning Monday morning or midday.
How much coastal flooding will be seen: One to three rounds is likely, but the severity of which will be tied to the path and speed of the storm. A storm going 25 to 30 mph near the region, which is expected, yields hope for potentially just one widespread round of flooding.
Remember, heavy rain will likely cause flooding issues, with or without coastal flooding.
Will there be storm surge? The answer is likely to be yes, barring a storm track on the western edge of the forecast cone, which would then make this a remnant storm by the time it reaches South Jersey. 1 to 2 feet of surge is a good bet for now Tuesday.
More about Isaias' path, which could bring a second landfalling storm
All options within the forecast cone are possible. In fact, the center of the storm could be out of the cone, which indicates the two-thirds probability of where the center would be.
A track along the western edge of the forecast cone would bring a primarily torrential rain event, along with dangerous rip currents, but with no other significant impacts. This would mean landfall in Florida and the Carolinas, bringing a remnant storm and losing the tropical characteristics.
A track on the eastern side of the forecast cone would mean a tropical storm, possibly even a hurricane. Marine hazards would be high and coastal flooding would be likely. However, for many, it would bring low impacts.
Models have converged on a close-to-shore solution for South Jersey, possibility making it the 11th tropical system to make landfall in South Jersey since 1900 and the first time two storms have made landfall in the same year. A landfall near Brigantine or Long Beach Island is not ruled out since the islands jut out from the landmass.
The close-to-shore track would bring roughly 6 hours of tropical storm force winds.
How do you say Isaías?
"Isaías" is the Spanish and Portuguese word for the biblical Isaiah. It is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.
For more context on Isaías and the 2020 hurricane season
The Press of Atlantic City's Hurricane section of the Weather Center has the information you need to know to protect yourself and learn more about tropical systems in South Jersey.
Ten tropical storms and hurricanes have made landfall in South Jersey since 1900. Here's the list, newly updated with Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall July 10.
An active 2020 hurricane season was predicted by Colorado State University. With Isaias, 2020 continues its record breaking pace to hurricane season, beating out the historic 2005 year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.