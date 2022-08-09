Meteorologist Joe Martucci earns Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal

The Press of Atlantic City, which has led the newspaper industry with its weather reporting, now gives you another reason to trust its coverage.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci earned the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal from the American Meteorological Society, the country's largest technical and professional weather organization, in July. Founded in 1919, the AMS has more than 12,000 members, including professionals, students, and weather enthusiasts. Since it began awarding its CBM seal in 2005, only 931 meteorologists who have earned the designation.
“The Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation clearly recognizes that the holders have the educational background and have been tested in their knowledge and communication of the sciences needed to be an effective broadcast meteorologist,” said AMS Executive Director Stella Kafka. “The general public can have added confidence in the quality and reliability of weather presentations made by broadcast meteorologists approved by the Society.”
To earn the CBM, broadcasters must hold a degree in meteorology or equivalent from an accredited college or university, pass a rigorous written examination, and have their video work reviewed to assess graphical content, explanation, and presentation skills.
After earning the seal, CBMs have to earn professional development points in order to maintain their certification. These points can be earned by attending scientific meetings, volunteering within the society and public events.
The Press of Atlantic City is the only newspaper in the state with a full-time meteorologist, and one of only a handful nationwide with a full-time meteorologist.
The Press is part of Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states.
Lee is also investing in rapidly growing its array of digital products and developing innovative innovative technology, including expanding its array of meteorologists into newsrooms in Richmond, Va., Tulsa, Okla. and Northwest Indiana.
Martucci earned his degree at Rutgers University in 2013 and has been with The Press since September 2017.
A 10x winner of New Jersey Press Association Awards for his reporting, Martucci produces two videos a day for www.pressofac.com, including a daily weather column that can be read online or in print.
He also hosts the Something in the Air podcast on New Jersey weather and climate and is part of Lee's nationally-released Across the Sky podcast that airs each Monday.
Here are 2022's hurricane names and the lower, but still active updated forecast
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Colorado State University has updated their forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, showing a shift downward in the final expected totals.
18 named storms, tropical storms or hurricanes are now expanded. That's still above the 14.4 1991-2020 average and a downward move from the initial 19 forecast issued on April 7.
Of those 18, eight look to be hurricanes, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. That's one less than the initial outlook.
Half of those, four are expected to be major hurricanes, category three, four or five storms. That's the same as the initial forecast.
Colorado State also breaks down the season by risk to land from a tropical system. New Jersey has a 33% chance of a tropical storm being within 50 miles of land, with a 10% risk of a hurricane.
The initial outlook was slightly higher, at 35% and 11%, respectively.
The main reason for the downward shift in season projections is that sea surface temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, roughly from 20 to 35 degrees north latitude (North Carolina is about 35 degrees north), are cooler than average.
Still, warm tropical waters and a lack of change of winds with height, wind shear, promote a more active than usual season.
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
Subscribe to the Something in the Air podcasts wherever you get them. New episodes are released the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
