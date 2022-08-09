 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meteorologist Joe Martucci earns Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has earned the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in July. He was the 931st person to acquire it.  

 
The Press of Atlantic City, which has led the newspaper industry with its weather reporting, now gives you another reason to trust its coverage.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will now be able to showcase the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in articles, videos, social media and more. Joe is the 931st person to earn the seal since it started in the mid-2000s, in a professional organization of over 13,000.

“The Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation clearly recognizes that the holders have the educational background and have been tested in their knowledge and communication of the sciences needed to be an effective broadcast meteorologist,” said AMS Executive Director Stella Kafka. “The general public can have added confidence in the quality and reliability of weather presentations made by broadcast meteorologists approved by the Society.”

To earn the CBM, broadcasters must hold a degree in meteorology or equivalent from an accredited college or university, pass a rigorous written examination, and have their video work reviewed to assess graphical content, explanation, and presentation skills.

After earning the seal, CBMs have to earn professional development points in order to maintain their certification. These points can be earned by attending scientific meetings, volunteering within the society and public events. 

The Press of Atlantic City is the only newspaper in the state with a full-time meteorologist, and one of only a handful nationwide with a full-time meteorologist.

The Press is part of Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states.

Lee is also investing in rapidly growing its array of digital products and developing innovative innovative technology, including expanding its array of meteorologists into newsrooms in Richmond, Va., Tulsa, Okla. and Northwest Indiana.

Martucci  earned his degree at Rutgers University in 2013 and has been with The Press since September 2017.

A 10x winner of New Jersey Press Association Awards for his reporting, Martucci produces two videos a day for www.pressofac.com, including a daily weather column that can be read online or in print.

He also hosts the Something in the Air podcast on New Jersey weather and climate and is part of Lee's nationally-released Across the Sky podcast that airs each Monday. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
