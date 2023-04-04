HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did strike the area Saturday evening, bringing the statewide total to seven.

An Enhanced Fujita 1 (EF) storm with estimated maximum winds of 100 mph traveled a distance of 0.9 miles around Old Landis Avenue. The storm was 110 yards wide.

A dislodged roof and numerous downed trees on and around Old Landis Avenue was enough reason to believe a tornado was possible in this section of Atlantic County, according to Alex Staarmann, meteorologist for the weather service.

Further details on the storm were set to be released later Wednesday, the weather service said.

The weather service initially confirmed four tornadoes Sunday, then another two Monday and the Hamilton one Tuesday.

The Hamilton twister was the last of the planned tornado surveys.

Saturday Night Tornado Locations Seven tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service Saturday night. Below are the locations, as well as the Enhanced Fujita (EF) ratings, which run from zero to five. Mays Landing, Atlantic County, EF-1 Jackson, Ocean County, EF-2 Jackson to Howell, Ocean to Monmouth County, EF-2 Sea Girt, Monmouth County, EF-2 Allentown to Cream Ridge, Monmouth County, EF-1 Cinnaminson to Moorestown, Burlington County, EF-1 Chesterfield, Burlington County, EF-1 Data is via the National Weather Service

