HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did strike the area Saturday evening, bringing the statewide total to seven.

An Enhanced Fujita 1 (EF) storm with estimated maximum winds of 100 mph traveled a distance of 0.9 miles. It began around the intersection of Route 40 and Llewellyn Avenue in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township.

"We determined the Mays Landing tornado due to the extensive tree damage, with uprooted trees and other debris facing multiple directions. If it was straight-line wind damage, trees would be facing a similar direction," said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, who inspected the damage Tuesday.

During the minute long twister, from 7:42 to 7:43 p.m., the tornado snapped multiple large branches. It then moved east into Hamilton Township, following near Old Landis Avenue.

When there, the tornado was its strongest. A roof was dislodged off a single family home and trees started to be uprooted and destroyed.

Damaged continued along the street, mainly on the north side of the avenue. It then crossed Estelle Avenue and continued for another 200 yards, creating more damage. The tornado then lifted.

The weather service initially confirmed four tornadoes Sunday, then another two Monday and the Hamilton one Tuesday. Year-to-date, 2023 is the most active for tornadoes since reliable records began in 1950, with a total of eight. A tornado hit Mercer County in February.

The April 1 total of seven is the second largest one-day tornado outbreak in the state's recorded history going back to 1950. On Nov. 16, 1989, eight twisters tore through the state, which is the statewide record.

On average, New Jersey experiences two tornadoes a year. However, that average includes many years with zero tornadoes and some in double digits. The most tornadoes in one year in New Jersey is 19, in 1989.

Saturday also brought a tornado to Pennsylvania and one to Delaware, where one person died.

Additional severe weather will be possible Thursday as a cold front moves through the area.

