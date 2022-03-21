May like warmth sets multiple temperature records Saturday

Maximum high and low temperature records were set across the region Saturday as surprise sunshine boosted temperatures.

Atlantic City International Airport and Millville both broke high temperature records for Mar. 19, each with a high of 73 degrees. Records at ACY go back to 1944, and 1947 in Millville.

Meanwhile, the record for the warmest 24-hour low temperature was set Saturday at ACY (52), Millville (52), Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (51), Lower Township (48) and Long Branch (46).

Records at the marina date back to 1873, Lower Township's records date back to 1894, while Long Branch's observations stretch to 1908.

At ACY and Millville, this was the second day in a row where record warmth of seen. Morning sunshine propelled an already mild Saturday morning to record heights, aided by a balmy southwest wind ahead of a cold front. The inland high temperatures were more like a mid-May afternoon. Meanwhile, overnight lows were more like early May.

Hot temperature records outpaced cold temperature records 75% to 25% at ACY in the 2010s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The last decade where cold records occurred more frequently were the 1980s.

No records, cold or warm, are expected to be broken through the rest of the week. However, the Climate Prediction Center, a government agency said it's more likely than not that temperatures will be below or near average from the Mar. 28 to Apr. 3 timeframe. Average highs will be 52 to 58 degrees during this time frame.

