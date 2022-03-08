May like warmth set numerous heat records across the region Sunday, Monday

Temperature records were set all over South Jersey Mar. 6-7 in a stretch that felt more like Memorial Day Weekend than early March.

Sunday's high temperature, Monday's high temperature and Monday's low temperature all broke records for warmth in at least one of the following locations: Atlantic City International Airport (records back to 1944), Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (records back to 1874), Millville (records back to 1947) and Lower Township (records back to 1984) in the Cold Spring section of town.

On Mar. 6, ACY, Millville and Lower Township all broke record highs with readings of 71, 71 and 70 degrees, respectively.

Despite the general offshore flow, the cool bays still kept Atlantic City from reaching the top spot, staying at 56 degrees instead.

With another day of southwest wind, the inland locations broke record highs again, aided by some sunshine. ACY and Millville both reached 76 degrees, average highs for late May rather than Mar. 7. At ACY, the 76 reading was the second warmest temperature year-to-date in recorded history. The highest mark is 78 degrees, set back on Jan. 24, 1964. Millville had the third balmiest reading to date.

However, southwest winds still kept the shore cooler and relatively cloudy. Atlantic City reached 63 degrees for the date, which is still 17 degrees above average for the date.

Monday broke warmth temperature records for both high and low temperatures. The 24-hour low temperatures were enough for new records at ACY (55 degrees), Atlantic City (51 degrees) and Millville (55 degrees).

At the time of writing, new data for Monday was not available from Lower Township, where award winning Cooperative Observer Program reporter Wayne Roop takes observations.

Record high temperatures were set all throughout the National Weather Service in Mount Holly's forecast region, which includes South Jersey. Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, Allentown, Reading and Georgetown, Delaware all set new daily highs. All of them are long standing climate observing sites.

According to Alex Staarmann, meteorologist for the NWS, it has been "some time" since seven sites in the region set records on the same day.

A line of heavy rain, associated with a powerful cold front, brought the end to the record warmth. Damaging winds and power outages were seen in the central and northern half of the state Monday night.

Record temperatures, high or low, will not be expected through at least Mar. 15.

