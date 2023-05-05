After a workweek with the daily threat of rain showers and chilly temperatures, we’ll have just one more cool, showery day Friday. Coastal flooding will be around, too. A much anticipated dry warming spell will then come for the weekend.
The potential for a shower will exist at any time Friday. However, at least 80% of your day will be dry.
Unlike Tuesday through Thursday, though, I don’t see hail falling. The upper-level low-pressure system that helped make that happen will be pushing east of Cape Cod, reducing its influence.
The highest rainfall coverage should be midday, tapering off during the afternoon.
It’ll be chilly again, though. Highs will be around 60 degrees. That’s about a dozen degrees below average inland and slightly below average at the shore.
People are also reading…
Coastal flooding will arrive again Friday, this time between 6 and 10 p.m. Up to 4 inches of salt water will be likely on susceptible, low-lying bayside roads. Don’t drive through flood water, as it can corrode your car.
The combination of the Full Flower Moon on Friday and a gentle east wind, pulling in water from hundreds of miles away, will do the trick.
As the flooding goes on during the evening, we’ll mark the beginning of a dry weekend, one much different from the last.
Temperatures will slide through the 50s with a clearing sky. Overnight, lows will drop into the low 40s for Buena and inland towns, with Margate and the shore in the upper 40s.
A ridge of warming high pressure will nose in Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday will be plenty sunny. It’ll feel warm out in the daylight, despite highs still at or below average. We’ll be in the upper 60s inland (below average) and mid-60s at the coast (average).
It’ll be a great day for outdoor events like the Margate Terrapin Rescue Project, or perhaps outdoor dining.
Saturday evening will fall through the 60s into the 50s under a mainly clear sky. It’ll be a great time to be out. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s inland and around 50 at the beaches.
Then we get to Sunday, which should be our first day not below average since April 24. I have a high temperature of 72 degrees inland, which would be spot on seasonable. For the shore, it’ll be in the mid-60s, which will be average as well.
It should be the dimmer of the two weekend days. A storm system will dive toward the East Coast from Ontario, Canada. However, it should stay to our west.
I will say that while this weekend will be dry and milder, our large-scale weather pattern won’t change too much. We’ll still have a northwest flow aloft, and low-pressure systems will pass through into next week.
So expect rain showers to fall Sunday night into Monday morning. I believe most of Monday will be dry, with sun.
The week does look more seasonable. We’ll say goodbye to 50s for highs for a while.
The Full Flower Moon will be Friday, here's why it's called that
May 5 - Full Flower Moon
1:34 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The term full flower moon is derived from how Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon.
June 3 - Full Strawberry Moon
11:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon.
July 3 - Full Buck Supermoon
7:39 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent.
This will be the first of four consecutive supermoons of the year. Expect a slightly larger and brighter full moon in the sky.
August 1 - Full Sturgeon Supermoon
2:31 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, like Lake Champlain, where they are most readily caught.
This is the second of four consecutive full moons of the year. Look for a slightly brighter and larger full moon in the sky.
August 30 - The Blue Supermoon
9:35 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The saying "once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence in folklore. However, it predates the current use of the term, which indicates two full moons within a month.
"The term Blue Moon is believed to have originated in 1883 after the eruption of Krakatoa. The volcano put so much dust in the atmosphere that the Moon actually looked blue in color. This was so unusual that the term 'once in a Blue Moon' was coined," according to David Williams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years, on average.
This will also be the third consecutive supermoon of four, and the biggest of them all.
The moon will be 222,043 miles away from the Earth, besting the other supermoon from up to 4,000 miles. Still, there won't be a noticeable difference between the Blue Supermoon and the others
September 29 - Full Harvest Supermoon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early.
October 28 - Full Hunter Blood Moon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals.
This will be the only full moon with a partial lunar eclipse visible to at least part of the United States. Those in New England, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina will see part of the moon shaded brownish red that evening.
You can find start and end times for the eclipse at your location using this link.
November 27 - Full Beaver Moon
4:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.
December 26 - Full Cold Moon
10:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
2023 FULL MOONS THAT HAVE OCCURRED
Jan. 6 - Full Wolf Moon
6:08 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
Febraury 5 - Full Snow Moon
1:29 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
March 7 - Full Worm Moon
7:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter.
It's also known as the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night.
April 6 - Full Pink Moon
12:34 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.
In 2022, this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci