A coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Up to four inches of salt water will be likely on susceptible bayside roadways. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says more tidal flooding will be likely Friday, along with showers. However, it'll be a drier stretch for the weekend.
