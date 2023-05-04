Two rounds of coastal flooding will bring a few inches of salt water to area roads Thursday and Friday evenings. All the while, the familiar pattern of sun and showers will continue. Warmer and drier weather will be back for the weekend.

It’ll all be thanks to a familiar tune. Aloft, an upper-level area of low pressure will move slowly through eastern New England.

At the surface, another area of low pressure will move offshore.

That will change the wind direction from northwest to southeast as the day goes on. Coastal flooding in New Jersey most often comes from southeasterly winds, with a big fetch of water that stretches for thousands of miles (as opposed to northeast winds, which run into Long Island and Cape Cod).

Flood times will be between 5 and 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 and 10 p.m. Friday. Up to 4 inches of salt water will be on susceptible bayside roads. Rush hour between the islands and mainland could be impacted. Move your cars a block inland if you need to.

That familiar tune of low pressure will also bring early sunshine, giving way to afternoon clouds and spotty showers Thursday.

Scattered rain showers will be around from about noon onward. Some of you will be completely dry. Similar to Wednesday, any shower can bring small hail and gusty winds. Rainfall totals will range from nothing in a few spots to a quarter-inch.

A “cold funnel” will be possible, too. This is essentially a funnel cloud dropping from the sky. We have a near classic setup for it, with an area of spinning upper-level low pressure and a strong temperature difference between the ground and aloft.

Speaking of temperatures, the chill will hang on. We’ll start in the low 40s inland, with upper 40s at the shore. High temperatures will then be in the upper 50s, more like March than May.

Isolated showers will continue right through Thursday night. Temperatures will fall through the 50s until midnight. Ventnor and the shore will steady out around 50 degrees for overnight lows, while Weymouth Township and inland towns will be in the mid-40s.

Friday will see scattered morning showers, tapering to isolated showers during the afternoon. Many places will be dry Friday afternoon.

By the afternoon, that upper-level area of cooling low pressure will move out of here, with drying high pressure from aloft nosing in, capping rainfall activity.

Highs Friday will still stay on the cooler side. Low 60s will be the case inland, with mid-50s at the coast.

Friday evening will slide into the 50s. Come Saturday morning, lows will be in the 40s inland, staying near 50 at the shore again.

Then, the weekend comes and it’ll be a lot different from last weekend. Saturday will be plenty sunny. With the cooling low pressure pushing farther away, we’ll manage to rise to the 60s everywhere.

Then, after 13 days, we get an above average day Sunday. Expect mid-60s at the beaches, with low 70s away from the ocean.