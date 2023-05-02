We will continue to slowly dry out from the deluge that brought record April rainfall to parts of the area. Tuesday through Thursday all have rain in the forecast. However, none of them will be a washout. Many outdoor activities will be fine.

Hurricane-force storm brings up to 6 inches of rain, breaks rainfall records Going into Thursday, most of South Jersey was on the cusp of drought, with one of the driest…

After overnight showers, more rain will be in the forecast for Tuesday. Essentially, it’ll be a diminishing threat as the day goes on.

There will be pockets of light rain until 11 a.m. Then, it will turn into isolated showers for midday and the afternoon, ending by dusk.

The midday and afternoon showers will be “convective” showers, though. Thunderstorms are convective, too. While I don’t expect lightning, they could pack a punch, with small hail and gusty winds.

A breezy west to west-southwest wind will blow. Expect sustained winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s. Outdoor activities may be OK, but better days will come later in the week.

Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, below average, again.

A large pocket of cool air aloft will move in Tuesday night. Despite the heat-trapping clouds from a mostly cloudy sky, we’ll still fall into the 50s and 40s for the evening. Wednesday morning lows will be around 40 degrees in Corbin City and inland towns. It’ll be in the upper 40s in Brigantine and the beaches.

That cool pocket of air will keep highs in the upper 50s Wednesday, even with some sunshine around. Expect some morning sun to mix with more afternoon clouds.

Another round of scattered showers with possible gusty winds and small hail will be around from 1 to 10 p.m. Rainfall totals will range from nothing to a quarter-inch.

Wednesday night will be a touch cooler than Tuesday night. Your evening again will be in the 50s and 40s. Lows will be around 40 for most, but rural inland spots may see a frost with temperatures in the mid-30s. The beaches will be a touch cooler as well.

It’ll be wash, rinse, repeat for Thursday. Morning dry time and sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon on another chilly day. The period from 2 to 10 p.m. will see scattered showers. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

If you need a large chunk of dry time, wait until Friday, or the weekend. All three days will be dry. Temperatures will rise, too. By Sunday, many inland spots will be in the 70s.

Finally, welcome to May. I’m typing this in a sweater, but by the end of the month, we might be in bathing suits as summer unofficially begins.

The average high temperature rises at Atlantic City International Airport from 69 to 77 degrees during the month. The average low rises from 47 to 56 degrees.

At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, highs rise from 62 to 70 degrees. Average lows rise from 51 to 60 degrees.

On average, expect 10 to 11 days to have measurable rain.