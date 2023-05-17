A spark from your car or a half-lit cigar could be enough to create a rapidly spreading wildfire Wednesday. Limit your burning and enjoy this comfortable day. A cooldown comes late week with tender plants vulnerable to a late frost Thursday.

We’ll have a dangerous combination of low humidity — ranging between 20% and 30% during the afternoon — a very dry ground and a bit of a northerly breeze Wednesday.

That will make the Pine Barrens like a tinder box. It’s still wildfire season in South Jersey. Typically, it wanes mid-June, when the soupy, humid air settles in. That makes fires harder to spread around.

Otherwise, it will be a beautiful day.

Morning temperatures start out between 55 and 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the seasonable low 70s for Port Republic and inland areas. Atlantic City and the shore will be in the mid-60s.

Winds will be out of the north and northeast.

Then, we worry about a potential frost in the rural inland areas.

The low humidity from the day, in conjunction with a clear sky and calming wind, will drive this. The evening will fall into the 60s, 50s and 40s.

The rural areas should have lows around 37 degrees. That will be enough to create frost from about 3 to 7 a.m. Other inland spots, like Pleasantville, should be around 40 degrees, mild enough to prevent frost at the ground.

Meanwhile, the ocean water will provide a warm blanket for the shore. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday and Friday still look to be about the same.

Clockwise-spinning high pressure will slowly drift off the New England shoreline. That will push an east-to-southeast wind over the two days.

That onshore flow will keep temperatures below average.

Inland highs will be 65 to 70 degrees. Shore highs will be 60 to 65 degrees. As we say, spring is two steps forward, one step backward.

When the sun is out, though, it will feel warmer than it actually is, and I expect a blend of sun and clouds both days.

No frost is expected Thursday night, either. Open the windows and let in that refreshing breeze.

My weekend thoughts remain the same. You’re still looking at showers and possibly thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday will likely be dry.

You could still hold out on moving outdoor plans Saturday. It looks like we get just a little piece of rain from a cold front from the west and a weak coastal storm from the south.

Up to three hours of rain will be all.

Finally, we’re 15 days from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, around the Mediterranean Sea, Europeans are gearing up for their own hurricane season. We talk about “medicanes” with Kostas Lagouvardos, research director at the National Observatory of Athens, on our “Acoss the Sky” podcast.

He’s quite the legend in the space, as he was the first to put a name to these storms, which the European equivalent of our National Weather Service now does.

Listen at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.