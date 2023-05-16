In the Pine Barrens, it can rain at night and have a wildfire blaze the next morning.

That was one of the first things I learned at The Press of Atlantic City. That’ll be true Tuesday, when evening rain will turn into Wednesday’s fire potential.

A Tuesday afternoon sprinkle is possible in Cape May County. However, rain showers are possible from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Similar to the past two rain makers, the farther south you are, the better potential for rain. Ocean County should wind up dry. Atlantic and Cumberland counties would have one or two showers at most.

Meanwhile, it’ll be a good bet that a few showers fall in Cape May County.

Otherwise, it’ll be breezy Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph from the west-southwest. That’ll blow in warm air. We start the morning in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees inland. The shore will be in the low 70s, capped by the sea breeze.

Temperatures during the evening will fall into the 70s and 60s. Winds will still come out of the west for the night as we wait for a cold front to pass.

When Wednesday morning starts, it’ll be mild, around 60 degrees.

That cold front will pass around the morning rush hour. Winds will come out of the northwest after that time.

That combination of the drying air the northwest wind provides, gusts of 20 to 25 mph and sunshine will lead to a high risk for the spread of wildfires.

Minimum humidity levels will be in the 20% to 30% range.

The good news is we can do our part to prevent wildfires. Make sure to cover your embers and flames, fully put out your cigars and cigarettes, and make sure you prevent sparks flying from your car, motorcycle, etc.

Otherwise, we can all enjoy a lovely day. Highs will be in the upper 60s at the shore and the low 70s at the coast.

Temperatures will fall in a hurry Wednesday evening, into the 60s and 50s. Inland areas should be in the 40s by midnight, and this is where I’m watching for frost.

Places like Mullica Township, in the rural Pine Barrens, are where frost will be most likely. Here, lows should be in the upper 30s, cold enough for frost on the ground.

Other inland spots, like Linwood, will be in the low 40s. Brigantine and the shore will be fine, in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday then wind up to be about the same. It’ll be cool with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s just about everywhere. Comfortable cool will be what I call it.

This will be five to 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Finally, Atlantic City's water temperatures are ahead of schedule. Last Friday, and Monday, both reached 60 degrees. Typically, this happens in two to three weeks, according to the National Weather Service.

Average water temperatures rise from 64.7 degrees in June to 68.9 in July to 73.1 in August.