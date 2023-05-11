Smoke from wildfires in Alberta should continue to bring colorful sunrises and sunsets, with a hazy blue daytime sky. The heat will be rising, too. Highs will be in the 70s into the weekend, hopping above 80 degrees in spots.

Get ready for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets through Friday. Additionally, smoke from the nearly 1 million acre wildfires in Alberta will continue to pass overhead.

Near sunrise and sunset, the smoke helps intensify the yellows, oranges and pinks, as it scatters even more of the white light that the sun puts out. During the day, the gray smoke makes the sky looked a muted blue.

The good news is this shouldn’t reduce air quality much at the ground.

Speaking of the ground, temperatures will be on the way up at the surface.

Thursday morning will start in the 45- to 50-degree range for most inland towns. However, a few in the Pine Barrens will dip close to 40 degrees, given the calm, clear night we had. At the beaches, we’ll start in the low 50s.

Patchy fog will be around until 8 a.m.

Both Thursday and Friday will be about the same. A gentle west to southwest wind will keep the cooling sea breeze back for part of the day, but it won’t be strong enough to keep it out all day long.

So we’ll warm to the low 70s by midday. Then, the sea breeze will come in and send the shore into the 60s for the afternoon.

Inland, we’ll continue to rise, reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for highs. A place like Folsom or Deerfield Township, well inland, should hurdle over the 80 degree mark.

Sunshine will be around but more so Thursday, with high pressure closer to the region.

In short, both will be beautiful for outdoor activities, as long as the allergies don’t get to you.

In between the two days will be a comfortable Thursday night. The evening will be in the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s everywhere.

We then get into the all-important Mother’s Day weekend, our final major “test run” for the shore before the busy summer season kicks off.

It still looks like showers will be around Saturday, with a dry holiday Sunday.

I believe I have a pretty good handle on the rain for Saturday. The potential for rain will start between 6 and 9 a.m. It will end between noon and 2 p.m. However, an afternoon shower is still ruled out far inland.

It won’t rain the whole time within this period. Also, those of you in Ocean County will be mostly to completely dry. Meanwhile, the Delaware Bayshore area will be the wettest.

To play it safe, move outdoor events to after 2 p.m. However, if you can handle some rain, especially in Atlantic and Ocean counties, you could be fine.

Meanwhile, Mother’s Day will be dry. A northeast wind will keep highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.