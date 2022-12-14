Martucci: Wednesday's the calm before late week storm

The clouds will slowly thicken Wednesday ahead of our next storm, which has torn through most of the United States already. For us, Thursday into early Friday will see the usual coastal storm combination of wind, rain and tidal flooding. Snow should stay just north of us.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will start at 20 to 25 degrees again inland, with the coast around 32. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine, but high, cirrus clouds will build in from the west as the day goes on. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s, again a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Going into the evening, temperatures will bottom out in the 25- to 30-degree range inland, with near 32 readings at the coast by midnight. Then, we’ll slowly rise for the rest of the night, as heat-trapping clouds and relatively milder onshore winds take hold.

The forecast largely will remain on track for Thursday. Rain looks to begin between 9 a.m. and noon. A place like Hammonton or Manchester Township could briefly see non-accumulating snow before flipping over to rain.

It’ll be a windswept rain for the rest of the day, not ending until 1 to 4 a.m. Friday. Outdoor plans will be a washout, and even air travel can be delayed at our area airports due to the storm. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out overnight.

Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.75 and 1.50 inches. This will cause some roadway flooding. Be careful on the roads, especially at night.

Winds will be strong, but I only see isolated power outages and wind damage. Still, you’ll want to keep your devices charged and take in loose objects (looking at the inflatable reindeer out there).

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph Thursday afternoon. For Thursday night, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, highest at the shore. Wind gusts should top out at 40 mph west of the Garden State Parkway. The shore can hit 50 mph, but most will be below that. Winds will be from the east and southeast while it rains.

When the rain ends, winds will turn to the west. It’ll be gusty, but not as strong as Thursday night.

In terms of coastal flooding, we should be in minor stage, with up to 6 inches of salt water on susceptible roads near the bays. For most places, this would be between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday, as well as noon to 3 p.m. Friday. Note that Barnegat Bay could be in flood stage all day Friday.

Temperatures will rise through the 40s Thursday and 50s Thursday night. By daybreak Friday, we’ll be at 50 to 55 degrees. We’ll stay that way all day, dropping after the sun sets.

Why is this happening?

We’re in the midst of what we call a “blocking pattern,” which leads to stormy weather.

In this case, a strong surface high-pressure system centered in Quebec will stiff-arm a low-pressure system to our east as well as to our west. The western one will be Thursday’s storm. If not for the high pressure slowing this thing down, the storm would begin Wednesday.

The center of the low pressure will only move from Nebraska into Iowa Wednesday. For Thursday that low pressure will move into Wisconsin. However, it’ll transfer its energy to a low-pressure system in the Carolinas. That low-pressure system will move up the coast Thursday night into Friday, crossing over New Jersey Friday morning. However, it’ll still only crawl up as surface high pressure blocks it.

Thankfully, this won’t be an overly powerful or large storm. If it was, wind damage, up to 10 inches of salt water on susceptible bayside roads and rainfall flooding would all be likely. We caught a break.