top story

Martucci: Three days of tidal flooding start Friday, dry for most of weekend

Coastal Flood Stage
Joe Martucci

While those inland will be quiet Friday and Saturday, tidal flooding will be around along and near the coast. Sunday will continue the coastal flooding, with rain for all or part of the day.

Arctic high pressure will be the main weather player Friday. Unlike Thursday, which was mild, cooler air arrives Friday. Morning temperatures will start around 30 for the Pine Barrens, with mid-30s outside the Pine Barrens and near 40 at the coast.

Friday HJP.JPG

Between 7 and 10 a.m., Cape May and Atlantic counties will see minor stage tidal flooding for the first time in a few weeks. This will be due to the northeasterly wind, as well as Wednesday’s Full Cold Moon. This will be the typical coastal flooding we see a few dozen times a year. The usual spots will see water, like Route 40 between Atlantic City and the mainland. If you see floodwater, turn your car around. The salt water will corrode it.

Besides the flooding, we’ll actually have plenty of sunshine. I’ll follow the computer model trend here, with high pressure stretching its arms instead of shrinking in the Northeast for the day.

High temperatures will be typical for early December. In general, we’ll be in the mid-40s under the faint December sunshine.

A low-pressure system will still move toward the area, but it’ll largely get swallowed up by high pressure. We’ll be mainly clear for the evening, with temperatures falling through the 40s and into the 30s.

After midnight, clouds will build in. After 3 a.m., I still can’t rule out a shower somewhere in South Jersey, but it’s going to be tough. Temperatures will rise to around 40 degrees everywhere by sunrise Saturday.

A shower cannot be ruled out through 11 a.m. More than likely, you’ll be dry and even have some sunshine.

That said, driving around the islands Saturday morning from 7 to 11 a.m., you should see coastal flooding in all of our coastal counties. It’ll still be minor flood stage, but expect the water to be an inch or two higher and moving closer to the center of the roads. Take it slow in the usual spots.

Minor Flood Stage SIC

The areas in purple have water on the roads during minor flood stage in Sea Isle City. Minor flood stage will be expected for the Sunday and Tuesday high tides everywhere. Monday's high tide will be in minor stage locally, staying out flood stage in other places. 

Similar to Friday, highs will be in the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Northeast winds will be a little elevated, but I wouldn’t call it unusually breezy.

Clouds will build up Saturday night. Arctic high pressure will be pushed into Eastern Canada and New England as a low-pressure system approaches from the Great Lakes. There won’t be precipitation yet, it’ll be dry. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will see more tidal flooding at any point between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Again, this will be minor flood stage, with water levels about the same as Saturday, I believe.

Winds will turn from the northeast to the east and become breezy. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph. The low-pressure system will move off the Jersey Shore, strengthen and then move to the northeast. It’ll be a weak nor’easter.

Rain looks to start 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will last into the afternoon and evening. As the storm pulls away, cold air will move in. A change to snow is possible north of Route 80 in New Jersey, but snow will still escape us.

Sunday futute.JPG

Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

