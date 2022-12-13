Martucci: The winter chill continues, here's what will happen with Thursday's nor'easter

The dry, cold wintry air will continue this week, but those looking for a big snowstorm from this Thursday’s nor’easter will need to look elsewhere.

While a bit of snow may kick it off locally, it’ll be warm and wet, with strong winds, too.

A large temperature range will be seen for the morning lows Tuesday. Brigantine and the shore will be around 32 degrees. Just across the bay, you’ll get mid-20s for Absecon as well as towns along the Garden State Parkway. Go further inland, to Egg Harbor City, and it’ll be around 20 degrees as the sandy soil of the Pine Barrens cools off faster there than elsewhere. We’ll all have sunny skies, though.

An arctic high pressure will keep the sun shining and temperatures low for the day. Centered in Quebec on Tuesday, the high pressure will extend its influence all the way down to Florida.

For us, high temperatures will be in the low 40s everywhere, with a gentle northwest wind. This is about 5 degrees below the average high.

The evening will be clear and chilly with a northwest wind. Temperatures will once again vary greatly, dropping through the 30s along the shore until settling on 32 by daybreak Wednesday. Most inland towns will see temperatures in the mid-20s with the exception of those you out in the rural Pine Barrens, where the low will be 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be the calm before the storm. The clouds will move in and slowly thicken as the day goes on, filtering out some of the sunshine. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will briefly build in from the south. Warmer air will move above us, but it won’t be noticeable as temperatures will be in the low 40s again.

We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s quickly Wednesday evening. At about midnight, we’ll bottom out around 30 inland and the mid-30s at the coast, staying steady for the rest of the night.

This is important because the earlier precipitation starts with this storm, the more likely it will fall as snow or a wintry mix. Right now, I have a start time of 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, generally moving from south to north.

If you live west of a line from Millville to Hammonton or north of Stafford Township in Ocean County (inland only), you’ll have the possibility of one or two hours of non-accumulating snow at the onset.

Everywhere else should more than likely be rain.

Pockets of roadway flooding and minor stage coastal flooding will be likely as the day will become a rain event for the rest of the day while a warm front lifts north. Winds will move to a strong southeast and easterly direction around this front, with sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph. Take down those inflatable decorations. Gusts should be 35 to 45 mph, which is right below most wind damage criteria.

If you don’t have to drive, it’ll be better not to, and delays will be possible at Atlantic City International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Rain looks likely to end between 9 p.m. and midnight. Between half an inch to one inch of rain is likely. Winds will turn to the northeast after the rain ends.

In terms of coastal flooding, minor flood stage is possible with the early Friday high tide (flooding hours midnight to 4 a.m.). It’s more likely for the Friday daytime high tide (flooding hours noon to 5 p.m.).