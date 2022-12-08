 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Martucci: The sun's back but a weekend of coastal flooding threatens

  • 0

According to ClimateCentral, high tide coastal flooding has doubled in frequency between 2000 and 2020 and may triple by 2050. Meteorologist Joe Martucci breaks down the five factors that go into coastal flooding which, contrary to popular belief, does not include rain.

After the fog, mist and drizzle of Wednesday, the sun is back Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will fall to more seasonable levels for early December. However, coastal flooding threatens from Friday to Sunday as onshore winds push water into the bays.

Temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the mid-40s, still well above average for this time of year. However, it’s not like Wednesday’s low temperatures, which may have been a daily record (unknown at time of writing). A good amount of sunshine will be around on a north breeze.

Thu 10AM.JPG

We’ll be on the southern fringe of arctic high pressure Thursday. We’re also between two cold fronts. The first passed Wednesday night, which cleared us out. The second will near Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, during the morning. However, this should sweep through New England quickly Thursday. If it did pass through South Jersey, we’d be in for a polar plunge going into Friday.

People are also reading…

Alas, it doesn’t, and we’ll be in for a mild Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. It’ll be great for outdoor decorating, afterschool outdoor activities and the like.

A few clouds will be move back in Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s. We should be partly cloudy by Friday morning. Lows will range from around 30 in Folsom and rural, inland towns to the mid-30s in Mays Landing and more suburban inland locations, to around 40 in Ventnor and the shore.

Fri 4AM.JPG

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Friday’s forecast remains the same as the last column: dry, with slowly increasing clouds. In all, we’ll go from partly to mostly cloudy for the day. That arctic high pressure, which is very strong, will nudge closer. That will keep highs in the upper 40s, but even that’s seasonable.

More importantly, it will turn winds to the northeast. With the recent full moon, this will bring coastal flooding Friday. Between 7 a.m. and noon, up to two hours of tidal flooding are likely, mainly in Cape May County. This will be the nuisance flooding we see a few dozen times a year here. Make sure to avoid the floodwater and be prepared for localized road closures in the usual spots.

A low-pressure system to the west will eventually pass overhead Friday night into Saturday morning. However, the arctic high pressure will really weaken this thing. Perhaps you get a shower from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday. However, you can likely bank on dry time with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will range from the mid-30s inland to around 40 degrees at the coast.

Saturday will again see minor stage coastal flooding for up to two hours between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Flooding here should be more widespread than what we’ll see Friday. Avoid driving through the floodwater. It can corrode your car.

Minor Flood Stage SIC

The areas in purple have water on the roads during minor flood stage in Sea Isle City. Minor flood stage will be expected for the Sunday and Tuesday high tides everywhere. Monday's high tide will be in minor stage locally, staying out flood stage in other places. 

Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun Saturday. Northeast winds will blow on a seasonable December day, with highs in the upper 40s.

Sat 87am.JPG

Winds will kick up Sunday, going from the northeast to the southeast. A storm system will move through. At this time, expect periods of rain, especially during the p.m. hours. Tidal flooding will threaten Sunday from midmorning to the early afternoon, too.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News