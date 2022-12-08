Martucci: The sun's back but a weekend of coastal flooding threatens

After the fog, mist and drizzle of Wednesday, the sun is back Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will fall to more seasonable levels for early December. However, coastal flooding threatens from Friday to Sunday as onshore winds push water into the bays.

Temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the mid-40s, still well above average for this time of year. However, it’s not like Wednesday’s low temperatures, which may have been a daily record (unknown at time of writing). A good amount of sunshine will be around on a north breeze.

We’ll be on the southern fringe of arctic high pressure Thursday. We’re also between two cold fronts. The first passed Wednesday night, which cleared us out. The second will near Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, during the morning. However, this should sweep through New England quickly Thursday. If it did pass through South Jersey, we’d be in for a polar plunge going into Friday.

Alas, it doesn’t, and we’ll be in for a mild Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. It’ll be great for outdoor decorating, afterschool outdoor activities and the like.

A few clouds will be move back in Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s. We should be partly cloudy by Friday morning. Lows will range from around 30 in Folsom and rural, inland towns to the mid-30s in Mays Landing and more suburban inland locations, to around 40 in Ventnor and the shore.

Friday’s forecast remains the same as the last column: dry, with slowly increasing clouds. In all, we’ll go from partly to mostly cloudy for the day. That arctic high pressure, which is very strong, will nudge closer. That will keep highs in the upper 40s, but even that’s seasonable.

More importantly, it will turn winds to the northeast. With the recent full moon, this will bring coastal flooding Friday. Between 7 a.m. and noon, up to two hours of tidal flooding are likely, mainly in Cape May County. This will be the nuisance flooding we see a few dozen times a year here. Make sure to avoid the floodwater and be prepared for localized road closures in the usual spots.

A low-pressure system to the west will eventually pass overhead Friday night into Saturday morning. However, the arctic high pressure will really weaken this thing. Perhaps you get a shower from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday. However, you can likely bank on dry time with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will range from the mid-30s inland to around 40 degrees at the coast.

Saturday will again see minor stage coastal flooding for up to two hours between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Flooding here should be more widespread than what we’ll see Friday. Avoid driving through the floodwater. It can corrode your car.

Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun Saturday. Northeast winds will blow on a seasonable December day, with highs in the upper 40s.

Winds will kick up Sunday, going from the northeast to the southeast. A storm system will move through. At this time, expect periods of rain, especially during the p.m. hours. Tidal flooding will threaten Sunday from midmorning to the early afternoon, too.