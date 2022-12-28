Martucci: Temperatures Wednesday are the warmest in 11 days, and we'll keep rising

For the first time since Dec. 17, high temperatures will at least be seasonally average in the region. This is all a part of our journey up the thermometer, which began at rock bottom Dec. 24 and will peak New Year’s Day near 60 degrees.

The reason for the transition is due to a change in air masses. On Tuesday, we were still slightly under the reach of the polar vortex, the upper-level dome of cold air that typically sits at the poles, except in a few cases like what we just had.

That meant a cold northwesterly flow aloft that kept us well below average (and record breaking on Christmas Eve).

Now, and through the first week of January, we’ll be under the influence of an upper-level ridge of high pressure. It’ll move into the Deep South Wednesday night and then be anchored near Bermuda from the weekend into next week.

That will bring warmer westerly to southwesterly winds.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the 20s just above everywhere. The exception will be in places like Corbin City, in the rural Pine Barrens, which will still be in the upper teens.

Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine, with a few midday clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, spot on seasonable for late December.

The mainly clear sky will continue into Wednesday night. The evening will fall into the 40s and 30s. Overnight lows will sit right around the freezing mark inland. For Brigantine and the beaches, it’ll be in the upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be about the same — sunny, with light southwesterly winds. The mornings will start out in the mid- to upper 30s.

The only difference will be the high temperatures. Inland highs will be in the low 50s Thursday and get bumped up to the mid-50s Friday. At the coastline, it’ll go from the mid-40s Thursday to upper 40s Friday.

Then, we get to New Year’s weekend. While that ridge of high pressure aloft keeps us mild, a weak coastal storm will bring showers.

New Year’s Eve looks mostly dry. Drizzle will be possible during the day, with perhaps steadier rain at the coast. The wettest part of the weekend should come right after midnight into New Year’s Day morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be trending drier.

Highs will be well into the 50s Saturday afternoon. You won’t need much of a jacket at night either. We should stay in the 50s as well. Sunday will then be near 60 inland, slightly cooler at the shore.

Looking beyond, the Climate Prediction Center, a government forecast agency, has given South Jersey an 88% likelihood of having above average temperatures from Jan. 3-9. Expect more 50s and hey, maybe 60s, as we settle into the new year.

Finally, a big thank you to everyone who followed our storm coverage last Thursday through the record cold Christmas Eve. We’re the only newspaper in the state with a meteorologist and happy that our hyperlocal weather coverage is respected.