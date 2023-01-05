Martucci: Staying mild Thursday; mix of snow, rain possible Sunday

It won’t be as warm as Wednesday, but Thursday will still be mild for January with highs well into the 50s to around 60 degrees. Temperatures move back to reality Friday. By Sunday, snow showers will turn to rain showers for some.

The rain from Wednesday afternoon and evening will be gone by Thursday morning. All we’ll see is cloud cover, fog and very mild air. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. For reference, our average high temperature this time of year is in the mid-40s.

Sunshine will come out quickly after dawn. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s, even near 60 degrees in a few inland towns.

From there, we’ll fall back down as northerly winds begin to blow.

By sunset, we’ll be in the 40s, and we’ll continue to drop from there. The winds of change will make it feel like January again going into Thursday night.

A round of rain will work in between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The wettest places will be in Port Republic or Harvey Cedars, north of Route 30. Even here, though, it won’t rain the whole time.

Friday will be bright, with a bit of a breeze from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for highs. That will end our warm stretch, which began about a week ago.

Friday night will see a partly cloudy sky. Lows will dip below freezing into the 20s inland. Meanwhile, the shore will hover around 32 degrees.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days to take down the holiday decorations or be outside. We’ll see a blanket of high clouds, filtering out some of the sun. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

A low-pressure system will then move from the Mid-South right to New Jersey Sunday into Sunday night.

The problem will be that two areas of high pressure will wring this thing out of as much moisture as possible. One will be in the Deep South, and the other will be in the Midwest.

At this time, it looks like it could be dry during the morning. The afternoon and evening will be the time for precipitation.

My thinking is that if you’re west of the Garden State Parkway and north of the Atlantic City Expressway, you’d start as snow showers with temperatures rising through the 30s. Then, it’ll turn into rain showers as we go into the 40s.

Everywhere else will likely be all rain. Temperatures would be well into the 30s, going into the 40s.

Rain showers will then fall Sunday night. By sunrise Monday, we should be dry.

Snowfall accumulations would be little to none. Call them festive flakes if they fall by you. We’ll have more details later in the week.