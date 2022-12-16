Martucci: Some showers, 30+ mph gusts, coastal flooding left over for Friday

While the rain won’t be as strong or the winds as gusty, it will still be a gnarly day Friday. Spotty rain showers and breezy winds will continue, with coastal flooding locally for the afternoon. The weekend will give us dry relief.

The center of the low-pressure system will be in South Jersey as dawn breaks Friday.

Damaging gusts will still be possible from the northeast wind in Ocean County through 7 a.m. or so. However, winds will be flipping to the west around the counterclockwise-spinning system and weakening somewhat as they do so.

The center of the low will pass through South Jersey and then hop offshore about 11 a.m. To the south of the clouds will be mostly dry conditions.

That will be our forecast for Friday. Expect a gloomy look. There will be a few showers, but mainly in interior parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties. The rest of the region should be completely dry. This will allow the roads to drain out from whatever ponding there was overnight.

Winds will be breezy, but not damaging. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s, highest along the coast. They’ll turn to the south in the morning, then will be from the northwest for the afternoon.

We’ll look to get one more round of tidal flooding with the early afternoon high tide. For Atlantic County, this will be from noon to 3 p.m. Once you get to the Barnegat Bay, flooding should range anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since they will hold onto northeast winds the longest, the bay will have more time to be filled than places farther south.

This will be minor stage flooding, occurring in the usual spots. Move your cars if you need to. Plus, as always, stay out of the flood water, even if you can drive through it. The salt water isn’t good for your car.

Temperatures will stay steady around 50 degrees for the morning. We’ll actually drop in the afternoon as the northwest winds pull in cooler air. By sunset, we should be in the low 40s with wind chills below 32 degrees.

Clouds will slowly clear Friday night as the storm system moves into New England. Winds will weaken, too. Overnight lows will be around 30 for Buena and inland towns, with 35 degree readings in Ventnor and the shore.

The weekend will be rain and snow free. The northwest flow will pump in dry air from Canada both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday should be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-40s, which is spot-on seasonable.

Sunday morning will be in the 20s, mildest at the shore.

Colder air will work itself in for Sunday. Highs will be about 40 degrees, but with a bit of wind, the wind chill will be below freezing for most of the day. Bundle up if you’re shopping in Cape May or Smithville. At least there will be sunshine.

Finally, looking all the way down the road to Christmas weekend, there is a high likelihood the North Pole will pay a visit to South Jersey. Temperatures look to be well below average, with highs failing to reach freezing. Whether it’s Friday, Christmas or the day after, it’s too early to tell, but a polar plunge is coming.