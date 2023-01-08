Martucci: Snow is in the forecast Sunday night, but it won't be much

Snow lovers, I present Sunday night.

It won’t be much — some will see none at all — but it’s our best shot of accumulating snow so far this winter. Of course, non-snow lovers may rejoice that this will be no big deal.

We’ll start off with Sunday morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. For the inland areas, we’ll be in the mid- to upper 20s. Along the coast, we’ll be around 30 degrees.

Sunshine will prevail for much of the day. Clouds will build in near sunset ahead of our minor snow and rain maker. A stroll in Smithville or taking down the holiday decorations will be fine. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Then, Sunday night.

Snow is a fickle business. You need a lot to line up just right for it to happen here.

Here’s my forecast. Precipitation develops between 7 and 10 p.m. For most of Cape May County, as well as those east of the Garden State Parkway, it’ll be plain rain showers. Elsewhere, like Estell Manor and Folsom, it’ll be snow and rain showers. Temperatures will be 33-38 degrees, highest at the coast.

This will continue for a few hours. A steady period of snow or rain will be possible. As temperatures slowly rise, we’ll gradually change from snow to rain showers everywhere as we rise into the 40s. Rain could fall by 1 a.m. in Estell Manor and take until 5 a.m. in Folsom. That said, the Monday morning rush hour will be wet, not white. Rain will end shortly after.

Coatings to a half inch of snow on colder and grassy surfaces should be the case in those inland places with snow. You may need the snow brush for your car overnight. Between the temperatures and mild air, it’ll go away by Monday morning.

My confidence on the forecast is lower than average, though, even the day of.

My forecast is for precipitation to be as far north as Interstate I-195, between Trenton and Point Pleasant. A shift in the track 50 miles south would mean that line between something and nothing falls to the Atlantic City Expressway. It’s unlikely, but given that our low-pressure system will run into drying high pressure, it’s possible.

Also, the temperatures for snow are shaky. Essentially, we’re banking on temperatures aloft being cold enough for snow, since it’ll be above freezing at the surface. In reality though, it won’t matter much, because even if you get snow, I doubt it sticks to roads or driveways.

There will be a Goldilocks zone for higher snowfall totals where it’s not too dry and not too warm. That place will likely be near Philadelphia, where an inch could happen.

After Monday morning, the rest of Monday will be sunny and a bit breezy from the northwest. Highs will be in the 40s.

We’re then dry through Thursday with seasonable January temperatures.

The next storm will be Friday into Saturday of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. My confidence is high that we’ll see it. I’m fairly certain this will be mostly rain, not snow. However, how much wind, rain and coastal flooding will be seen will need a few more days to sort through. If you’re traveling for the holiday weekend, keep a plan B in the back of your mind.