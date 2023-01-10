Martucci: Seasonable air until Wednesday, late week storm brings rain, not snow

No measurable snow has fallen in southeastern New Jersey so far this season.

If you’re looking for any kind of accumulating snow, you’ll have to keep waiting. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday. A late-week storm will bring rain, not snow, to the region.

Conditions will be just fine today for taking down decorations or spending a quiet January day walking on the boardwalk. With high pressure in place and a light breeze, it’ll be a seasonable day for Jan. 10.

Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 20s inland about 32 degrees at the shore near sunrise. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Early sunshine will give way to clouds during the afternoon. Clouds will stick around during the evening, giving way to sunshine during the overnight.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s. Overnight lows will range from the mid-20s in Folsom and inland towns to the mid-30s in Brigantine and the beaches. In other words, a seasonable night.

Wednesday will be much of the same. Early sun will give way to clouds during the afternoon. It’ll be a little milder this time, getting to the upper 40s.

Cloud cover will thicken overnight, putting a blanket over us and limiting how low temperatures can fall. The night should stay in the 40s at the coast. We’ll mange to dip into the mid-30s inland.

Winds will turn to the southeast Thursday ahead of yet another late-week storm. Fog, drizzle and sprinkles will develop east of the Garden State Parkway, possibly further inland as well. However, if you can handle that, your outdoor activates will be just fine. Highs will be in the mid-50s inland and a few degrees cooler next to the chilly ocean.

We then get to the storm itself. The center of the low-pressure system will move from the Midwest into Quebec. From there, it’ll transfer its energy to the Jersey Shore, where a coastal storm will spawn up. That will then move into New England. The good news is that this will be a lower-impact storm.

As of now, expect it to be all rain. It will begin early Friday morning, perhaps before dawn.

Rain should come in two rounds. The first will be most of Friday’s daytime hours. The next would be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Pockets of roadway, stream and creek flooding will be possible.

I believe the biggest impact will be the winds. Isolated areas of damaging winds could threaten. However, there will be no significant threat.

Coastal flooding will threaten during the Friday high tides. However, I expect this to be minor, or nuisance, flooding for now.

So, that brings yet another storm during the winter without any snow. Going to Jan. 10 without measurable snow is unusual, but not rare. Nineteen percent of our winters have gone without accumulating this late in the season. Down in Lower Township, it increases to 24%.

Finally, we went through Sunday night without any snow showers in South Jersey. While precipitation did begin on time during the evening, temperatures were already near 40 degrees. That made it too warm for any snow. Even if it did snow, impacts would have been low. However, I just wanted to explain what was going on.