Martucci: Record warmth ends, Election Day is breezy and more like November

The September-like, record-setting weather the past three days will give way to a more seasonable November chill for Election Day.

Coastal flooding will threaten Wednesday and Thursday with more flooding possible into the weekend as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole pass.

Just a quick recap of Monday, and we’ll talk more about it in a future story, but Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke the highest November temperature on record. It got to 80 degrees. That’s the second day in a row the marina broke a monthly top mark, coming off the heels of Sunday’s warmest low temperature for the month.

Records BRoken.JPG

Back to the Election Day forecast: Hang on to your ballots (if you’re dropping them off) or sample ballots (if you’re going in to vote) east of the Garden State Parkway. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph from the northeast, highest during the morning. Gusts will be in the 30s.

Election Day forecast.JPG

A partly sunny sky will turn sunny as the day goes on. The humidity we had Monday morning will be long gone, too. There is even a small risk of wildfire spreading quickly. The combination of gusty winds, sunshine and low humidity creates that. Please limit your burning.

Morning temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 40s. It’s going to feel cold, but this is actually seasonable for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be right around 60 degrees, which is also typical for Election Day.

Again, though, it’ll be 20 degrees colder than Monday.

Tonight will be clear, crisp and cold. What a change from the past few evenings as we fall quickly through the 50s and 40s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s in parts of the Pine Barrens. Egg Harbor Township and the Garden State Parkway corridor will be about 32 degrees. Brigantine and the shore, insulated by the milder ocean, will be in the 40s.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday. Highs will be around 60. It’ll be crisp with winds from the onshore direction. The difference will be that minor stage coastal flooding will occur in the 5-to-9 a.m. timeframe.

Move your cars if you need to. The saltwater will corrode your car. The typical roads will flood with this kind of setup.

Minor Stage Coastal Flooding in LBI (Climate Central)

What minor flood stage looks like in Long Beach Island. The ground in the places shaded in blue are completely underwater. Meanwhile, the ground in the areas shaded in green will partially be submerged.

Winds will turn to the west Thursday, and that will get rid of the coastal flooding for the day. It’ll be a warmer day as highs get into the 65- to 70-degree range.

It’ll be the calm before the storm. What is now Subtropical Storm Nicole will hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday night. It’ll then curve within the Peninsula, bringing more than a half-foot of rain to places that already saw plenty with Ian. It’ll then move up the East Coast, coming our way as a nor’easter type of storm.

Here’s what we know. This storm will hit between Friday and Saturday, centered on the Friday night timeframe. Neither Friday nor Saturday will be washouts.

Wind, rain and coastal flooding will be likely. I’ll need another day to talk about to what extent. This won’t be a high-impact storm, like what we had in early October. Still, for an eroded Jersey Shore, we could use a bit more of a break.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

